Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Mountain Climbing Plus

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with Climbing in the CLE 125 Exercise…30 min full body routine.

—divide the exercise groups for the number listed. OR do the set amount for each group

*125 reps

-mtn climbs / squats / Bridge pulses

*100 reps

-cross over elbow to knee / jumping jacks / step up knee drive OR knee chair taps

*25 reps

-sit-ups / push ups / plank shoulder taps

Check out the tutorial video below