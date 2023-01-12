The Bijou Star Files: Whitney Houston Joke At GGA Has Folks Mad

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 12, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

WHITNEY HOUSTON GOLDEN GLOBES DEATH JOKE WAS ‘IN POOR TASTE’… Says Singer’s Estate

This year’s Golden Globes host, Jerrod Carmichael, garnered gasps when he mentioned Whitney Houston‘s death during the show — something the estate was equally shocked by. Read More

The 2023 Golden Globes Ratings Are Officially in, and They are Dismal

The 2023 Golden Globes ratings are officially in, and it’s not looking too shiny and bright for the award show this year. Just how many people watched the Golden Globes? Not many. Read More

EVAN PETERS DAHMER VICTIM’S MOM FURIOUS OVER GOLDEN GLOBES WIN

The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims is pissed Evan Peters won a Golden Globe for portraying the serial killer on Netflix … she says he should’ve paid tribute to the victims. Read More

ODELL BECKHAM JR. YELLED AT ANNOYED PASSENGER DURING PLANE INCIDENT… Police Video Shows

Odell Beckham Jr. got snippy with a passenger who was annoyed by the NFL star’s actions during his infamous plane incident back in November — calling the person on the airline both “fat” and “ugly.” Read More

DRE CLOSING IN ON MUSIC DEAL WORTH OVER $200 MILLION …Selling Some Of His Assets

Dr. Dre has his sights set on a lucrative music deal, one that would sell the rights to some of his royalties and master recordings … and we’re told the price tag is well over $200 million. Read More

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FOLDS LIKE A CHEAP SUIT!!! Over Dr. Dre Song

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene talked a big game after Dr. Dre went after her for using his song, “Still D.R.E.,” as a music bed for her entrance to the House chamber, but after Dre. delivered a legal threat — stop using my music, or else — she backed down. Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN RELEASED FROM BUFFALO HOSPITAL… I’m Going Home!!!

Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is going home … 10 days after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, the Bills announced Wednesday morning! 24-year-old Hamlin made incredible strides during his recovery … and was transported by air from UC Medical Center in Cincinnati on Monday to Buffalo General Medical Center. Read More

NAOMI OSAKA I’M PREGNANT!!!First Child with Cordae

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka just shared a major life update — she’s expecting her first child … and TMZ Sports has confirmed it’s with rapper Cordae!! Read More

Pigeon Caught Smuggling Narcotics Into Prison

Up in Canada, a pigeon was caught smuggling meth into a prison by wearing a baggie “like a little backpack.” Read More

Former RHOA Cast Falynn Pina And Fiancé Jaylan Banks Reveal Miscarriage: ‘The Lord Called Our Baby Home’

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Falynn Pina and fiancé Jaylan Banks are grieving the loss of their unborn child. Pina, who hadn’t previously announced her second pregnancy with Banks, shared the miscarriage news in an Instagram post on Wednesday (January 11). Read More

Lori Harvey Has Been In A ‘Great Place’ Since Split From Michael B. Jordan, Steve Harvey Says

Steve Harvey has shared a positive update about his daughter Lori Harvey and how she has been doing since her public split from Michael B. Jordan. The 65-year-old comedian and television host appeared as a guest on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday. Read More

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Rapper Fredo Bang Welcomes Son With Married YouTube Couple Annie & Sevyn Buffins

The new year is starting off with a bang as new love, new relationships and new celebrity children are being welcomed into the world. Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang gave daddy duties realness on Monday after he announced that he is a new father to a baby boy named Payton. Read More

Normal Flight Operations Resume After FAA Grounds Thousands Of Flights Nationwide Due To Computer Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that normal flight operations have resumed across the U.S. after flights were delayed nationwide for several hours Wednesday morning, Read More

Sunny Hostin Reveals She Had A Breast Reduction And Liposuction: ‘I Don’t Feel Shame At All’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is getting candid about her cosmetic surgery journey and struggles with body image. Read More

(Exclusive) Vanessa Simmons Shares Decision To Opt For Micro-Laser Liposuction: ‘I’m Ready To Stop Playing Small’

Vanessa Simmons is hip-hop, and reality television, royalty. Most fans can recall her teenage years as a cast member on the 2005 MTV show Run’s House. Read More

Gunna Posts To Social Media For The First Time Since Release From Jail, Calls For Release Of Young Thug

Gunna posted on his Instagram account for the first time since his release from jail last month, and called for Young Thug to be released from jail as well. Read More

Ne-Yo Shares Photos Of His Six Children Including Son Allegedly Fathered During Crystal Smith Marriage

Ne-Yo took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his gratitude for his little ones and their caretakers, including the son he allegedly fathered with another woman while still married to Crystal Renay Smith. Read More

Sheryl Lee Ralph Would Tell Teen Self to Embrace Her Beauty and Know Kardashians ‘Pay $10K for Your Lips’ One Day

Sheryl Lee Ralph was unfiltered with her responses at the 2023 Golden Globes. Read More

Beyoncé and Britney Spears Music Video Collaboration Not Happening

Well, it almost would’ve been the most iconic moment of the decade. Read More

911 Call Reveals That Antonio Brown’s DV Accuser Claimed He Sent “Explicit Videos” To Son’s Phone During Dispute

The woman who accused Antonio Brown of domestic violence last year has claimed that he sent “explicit videos” to their son’s phone. Read More

Ohio Meat Thief Arrested For The 70th Time With Suitcase Full Of Raw Meat

A notorious meat thief has been nabbed for the 70th time, trying to escape a Walmart store with hundreds of dollars worth of meat. Read More

House Republicans Introduce Bill That Would Shut Down IRS, Abolish Income Tax

It sounds far-fetched, but republicans in the House of Representatives have proposed doing away with the IRS and income tax. Read More

‘RHOA’ PHAEDRA PARKS EX-HUBBY APOLLO TIES THE KNOT

‘RHOA’ star Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband Apollo Nida has started a new chapter of his life … getting married nearly 7 years after finalizing his divorce from the housewife. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com