King Relative Thinks ‘MLK’ Tribute Statue Looks Like A Johnson

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

The saying goes that art is in the eyes of the beholder. So when Coretta Scott King’s cousin eyes seen the $10 million dollar “The Embrace” statue in tribute to ‘MLK’, she was insulted because as the beholder he seen a penis being embraced.

Located in Boston the 20-foot tall, 40-foot wide bronze statue called ‘The Embrace’ designed by Brooklyn-based conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, features two sets of arms holding each other, in an artistic interpretation of the classic photo of Coretta and Martin Luther King Jr. hugging after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964.

Coretta Scott King’s cousin, Seneca Scott, says “woke” culture is for it, but she is insulted by it.

“If you can look at it from all angles, and it’s probably two people hugging each other, it’s four hands. It’s not the missing heads that’s the atrocity that other people clamp onto that; it’s a stump that looked like a penis. That’s a joke,”

Martin Luther King III see’s the art piece differently.

“I think that’s a huge representation of bringing people together,” “I think the artist did a great job. I’m satisfied. Yeah, it didn’t have my mom and dad’s images, but it represents something that brings people together.” “And in this time, day and age, when there’s so much division, we need symbols that talk about bringing us together,”

Take a look below then let us know what your eyes behold.