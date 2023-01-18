What You Should Know About the Measles Outbreak in Ohio

CLOSE

A measles outbreak in Ohio has medical professionals and parents of school children growing more concerned by the day. Experts believe a reduction in vaccinations among young kids could be a leading cause of why the outbreak is happening now.

According to a report by FOX 8, since October 2022, more than 80 cases of measles have been reported in Ohio.

What are Measles?

Measles, also called rubeola, is a respiratory infection that is extremely contagious. Typically found among children, those infected develop a full-body rash plus flu-like symptoms. Widespread immunization among young children has severely slowed the spread, yet millions of cases still happen each year.

Measles infections can last several weeks and symptoms often aren’t present until at least a week after a person comes into contact with someone who has them already.

Is There a Cure?

Measles is caused by a virus, meaning there isn’t a cure, and all doctors can do to relieve the patient is to treat the symptoms and allow the sickness to run its course. An infected child should stay home from school and all other activities, drink plenty of liquids, and get rest.

Why is the Outbreak Happening in Ohio?

Though uncommon in this day, measles certainly hasn’t been eradicated. Medical professionals believe that the growing sentiment against vaccinations, spearheaded by the robust anti-vaccination crowd during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, could be a leading cause as to why Ohio is dealing with this situation.

Most of these new cases of measles, by some reports more than 90%, have been found in unvaccinated children.

Measles is a very serious, infectious disease. Those infected should consult a doctor immediately, as some cases have led to other illnesses, such as pneumonia, ear infections, and diarrhea.

According to most doctors, the best way to protect your children from contracting measles is through immunization.

Information from a FOX 8 article was used for this post. To see their report, [click here].