It’s officially set, the Philadelphia Eagles will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona on February 12th.

The game already has various storylines written leading up to the game, such as coach Andy Reid coaching against his old team in Philadelphia, the Kelce brothers battling for brotherly bragging rights, and the matchup between the two quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

The #SoulBowl began trending on Twitter because this will be the first time in NFL history two Black quarterbacks will be starting against one another in the Super Bowl.

The two Texas natives will face off during Black History month, which makes the moment even more majestic.

Mahomes is the last Black QB , and there have only been three total winners in the 56-year history of the big game.

In 1988, Doug Williams made history by leading Washington over the Denver Broncos, to become the first African American to ever achieve this accolade. However, this isn’t due to the lack of ability, more so the lack of opportunity and the perception many front office members had when it came to the quarterback position.

It wasn’t until 2007 when coach “Tony Dungy made Black history by becoming the first African American NFL head coach to win the Super Bowl.”

Black History will be made one way or the other after the conclusion of the Super Bowl, with either Hurts or Mahomes joining this short, but hopefully growing list of Super Bowl-winning Black quarterbacks from here on out.

Let us know on social media, who do you think will win the big game, Philadelphia or Kansas City??

#SoulBowl: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts Make First Black Quarterback’s To Matchup In Super Bowl History was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com