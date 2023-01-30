Jennifer Hudson and Rapper Common Got A Thang Going On!?

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Rapper Common doesn’t seem to have a great track record with keeping a woman for the log haul, but he sure doesn’t have any trouble getting them. Common has been quiet on the dating scene after the bumpy break up with Tiffany Haddish. However word on the street is Common and R&B singer Jennifer Hudson are like ‘me and Mrs. Jones’ they got a thing going on.

According to reports that say sources close to J-Hud and Common, after working together as on-screen lovers in the upcoming thriller, Breathe, when the director yelled cut the two decided to take a breathe from work the decided to exhale with one another.

“They’ve known each other for years,” “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer. When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”

Jennifer Hudson isn’t confirming however she didn’t flat out deny her and Common’s relationship.

“People create their narratives of it…we shot a film together and he played my husband,” “We gotta eat in between that moments.”

Jennifer Hudson has pretty much been single since she broke up with her ex-fiancé/baby daddy, David Otunga in 2017.

Common on the other hand just broke up with Tiffany Haddish a little over a year ago, before that, CNN commentator Angela Rye (2017-2019), tennis star Serena Williams (2007-2010), actress Taraji P. and Erykah Badu (2000-2002).

All great woman in their own right but they possibly don’t make the Common wife cut.

Any who we wish Jennifer Hudson and Common the best of luck if it is in fact true. But for fun and giggles if they are a couple, how long do you think it would last?

