Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Daily Function Exercise

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the DAILY functional fitness exercises.

4 Rounds X’s 15 each

1. Squats for your legs, stomach, and lower back. Parallel/ wide /Pliet

2. Lunges for your quads and glutes.

3. Planks with twisters… for your core, oblique, back and shoulders.

4. Push-ups with reach and twist…for your chest, shoulders, triceps, forearms, wrist and core.

5. Stackers for your whole body. Not familiar with stackers? Here’s what to do:

• Stand with your feet a little more than shoulder’s width apart and pretend to hold a basketball straight out in front of you.

• Bend at the waist to reach and tap the outside of your left heel.

• Then reach back up and across your body to the right, as if you’re stacking a box on a shelf right above your shoulder.

• As you twist across your body, your left heel may come off the ground as you pivot your hips to the right

Check out the tutorial video below