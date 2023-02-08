Dr. Jill Biden And 2nd Man Emhoff’s Viral Lip Kiss

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

The internet is going crazy after 1st Lady Dr Jill Biden greeted the 2nd man, Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ man with a kiss on the lips before President Joe Biden’s State of The Union Address last night.

We must remember this a kiss is just a kiss…or is it?

Paul Pelosi, Tyre Nichols’ parents, U2 star Bono, Monterey Park shooting hero Brandon Tsay, Ukraine’s ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova and a Holocaust survivor were among those headed to the US Capitol Tuesday evening where President Joe Biden was delivering his State of the Union address.

But today’s talk isn’t about what President Joe Biden had to say but rather the now viral moment shared between First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff before the address started.

“The story of America is a story of progress and resilience…We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again,”- President Joe Biden

We are sure that the kiss was only a friendly kiss, and the Biden/Harris/Emhoff households will emerge stronger from the viral snafu. Besides how do we know it wasn’t a CGI (a fake kiss) like Jonah Hill and Lauran London in Netflix “You People”. I’m just saying. Take a look at the video below and you be the judge, CGI or nah?