Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

Kehlani took to social media to open up about being sexually assaulted following a recent concert in the United Kingdom.

As she was leaving the stage for the conclusion of the European leg of their Blue Water Road Trip Tour, she posted a message on Instagram Monday (December 12) to speak out after she was assaulted. Posting in her Instagram Stories, the singer — who uses she/they pronouns — revealed she was inappropriately touched while being escorted through the crowd at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote in the now-deleted post. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME.”

They continued, “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This sh*t made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Kehlani previously spoke out about being a victim of sexual assault in 2019, telling the Sunday Gems podcast, “I don’t want to add more hurt, I don’t want to add more pain. All I want to say is, ‘Sending love to everybody who’s on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you’re apologizing for abuse, you’re disgusting. Suck my d*ck.’”

Several artists have endured physical harassment or assault overseas this year. Roddy Ricch famously kicked a fan after the fan ran on stage during a festival performance in Switzerland.

