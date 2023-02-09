Patti LaBelle Say’s “I’m Too Good To Be Solo”

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

If only only sing brothas knew, that Patti LaBelle when can slay a stage as well as a kitchen, at 78 looks amazing great and say’s after being married for 32 years then divorcing in 2003, according to Miss Patti the single life is not for she. As a quote from Patti LaBelle “Im too good to be solo” and she wasn’t talking about joining a singing group either.

Although Patti LaBelle started off in the group LaBelle, then ventured off into a solo career, the premise doesn’t hold true for her romantic life.

Patti LaBelle sat down with Jennifer Hudson for an interview and had this to say:

“I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I’m too good to be solo.”

Jennifer Hudson then thought she would Patti LaBelle up on some dating app game, Patti had to let J-Hud know that she had her twisted, she has someone in mind but singing and baking Patti is for the public, her romantic life though, Patti LaBelle say’s “That’s my personal business,”

SAY HER NAME PATTI, PATTI !! We ain’t mad at her either.

Take a listen to the interview below