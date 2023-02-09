The Bijou Star Files: Philly Students Go Viral Mocking Black History

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 9, 2023:

Video Of Philadelphia Students In Blackface Mocking Black History Month Goes Viral: ‘You’re Nothing But A Slave’

A video of a Philadelphia High School Student spray painting the other’s face black while making racist comments is going viral on social media, and residents are NOT having it. Read More

CHRISSY TEIGEN MY ‘P**SY ASS’ TRUMP DISS MADE IT TO CONGRESS!!!

Chrissy Teigen feels like she’s reached the mountaintop — one of her more expletive-filled tweets about Donald Trump was read aloud Wednesday in Congress, and it’s pretty hard not to laugh at the video. Read More

VONTAE DAVIS CRASH SCENE PHOTOS SHOW EX-NFL STAR ASLEEP… Near Wrecked Vehicles

Ex-NFL star Vontae Davis seemed to be sound asleep on the side of a highway near two wrecked vehicles after he was accused of drunkenly crashing his Tesla during an accident on Saturday morning … Read More

DIDDY, JACK HARLOW, SNOOP CASHING IN EARLY FOR SUPER BOWL LVII COMMERCIALS!!!

Super Bowl commercials can no longer be contained for just the big game, and several high-profile rappers — Diddy, Snoop Dogg and Jack Harlow to name a few — have all been getting the bag with multi-million dollar TV spots!!! Read More

WWE LEGEND JERRY LAWLER THUMBS UP FROM HOSPITAL AFTER ‘MASSIVE STROKE’… Full Recovery Expected

Jerry “The King” Lawler is recovering after suffering a “massive stroke” on Monday … and although his speech is limited, he’s expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation. Read More

MICHAEL IRVIN PULLED FROM NFLN’S SB LVII COVERAGE… After Incident At Hotel With Woman

Michael Irvin will no longer be one of the faces of NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage this week — the former Dallas Cowboys star who’s turned into a huge TV personality has been pulled from shows following an incident he had with a woman in Arizona on Sunday night. Read More

RIH, DRAKE, LIL WAYNE, KENDRICK CONGRATS LEBRON!!!… For Scoring Record Game

Star athletes weren’t the only ones going crazy for LeBron James after becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader … so were A-list celebrities like Drake, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and one of his biggest fans, Rihanna! Read More

JILL BIDEN FLOTUS PLANTS ONE ON 2ND GENTLEMAN Good Omen for Veep???

First Lady Jill Biden may have played her husband’s hand when it comes to the 2024 ticket … and it all comes down to a kiss. Read More

LEBRON JAMES Lakers Celebrate Record …PARTY AT L.A. HOTSPOT!!!

The celebration of LeBron James‘ new scoring record Tuesday night didn’t end at Crypto.com Arena …. several of the Lakers star’s teammates — as well as a host of other celebs — were seen hitting an L.A. hotspot after the game to keep the party for the King rollin’. Read More

REP. NANCY PELOSI NO GOP APOLOGIES …For Wild Rumors About My Husband’s Attack

Rep. Nancy Pelosi says she isn’t hearing so much as a peep from across the aisle when it comes to apologies for Republican conspiracy theories about the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi. Read More

RON JEREMY COMMITTED TO MENTAL HOSPITAL… Rape Trial Derailed

Ron Jeremy isn’t going before a jury to face rape charges, because he’s being shipped off to a mental hospital … where he could spend the rest of his days. Read More

TYRE NICHOLS FAMILY I APPRECIATE THE PRESIDENT’S WORDS… Now It’s Time to Act!!!

Tyre Nichols‘ mom is hopeful Congress will make good on what came across as a promise during President Biden‘s State of the Union address … but she’s reiterating it’s time for them to finally act on real police reforms. Read More

STATE OF THE UNION Romney To Santos: ‘YOU DON’T BELONG HERE!!!’

Senator Mitt Romney showed his utter contempt for Congressman George Santos — telling the lyin’ rep from New York his mere presence at the event — especially where he was sitting — proves he’s shameless. Read More

SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS GRAMMY ACT UNDERWHELMS SATANISTS …Lil Nas X Way More ‘Unholy’

While conservatives are up in arms about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ hell-themed performance of “Unholy” at the Grammys … the Church of Satan is unimpressed. Read More

Two Children Dead After City Bus Crashes Into Daycare: ‘It Wasn’t An Accident’

A horrifying situation unfolded when a city bus plowed into a daycare center, and two young kids lost their lives as a result of the tragedy. Read More

Illinois EMT Workers Charged With Murder Of 35-Year-Old Black Man

The family of 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr. is seeking justice after a call to local EMT professionals led to his untimely death, and now two paramedics are being charged in his death. Read More

Lyfe Jennings Robbed Of $120K In Jewelry, Says He ‘Respects The Position’ The Thieves Were In

While visiting the Bay Area, Lyfe Jennings was robbed of $120K worth of jewelry, as well as some other important items. Read More

9-Year-Old Girl Waving Kitchen Knife Threatens To Slash Classmate’s Throat On Video

A 9-year-old girl was caught on video brandishing a large kitchen knife and threatening to harm a classmate and is now in police custody. Read More

Defense In XXXTentacion’s Murder Case Claims Fatal Shooting Stemmed From Feud Between XXX And Drake

Jurors in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion heard opening statements Tuesday, with defense claiming the fatal 2018 shooting stemmed from feud between XXX and Drake. Read More

J. Prince Slams Offset as ‘Snake’ After Rapper Took Issue With His Takeoff Comments

The Offset vs. J. Prince drama continues. Read More

The 30 Best Black Sitcoms of All Time

Black sitcoms have existed on television for decades now—The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is over 30!—and while they aren’t as universally appreciated as sitcoms with less diverse casts, they offer an in-depth presentation of what it’s like existing as a Black person in a world that doesn’t cater to us. Read More

Dee Barnes on Dr. Dre Being Honored at Grammys: ‘They Named This Award After an Abuser’

Journalist Dee Barnes has criticized the Recording Academy for honoring Dr. Dre at this year’s Grammy Awards, after alleging that he assaulted her in 1991. Read More

Michael B. Jordan Shares the Way He Was ‘Lucky Enough’ to Recover From Lori Harvey Breakup

Michael B. Jordan is talking candidly about how he was able to move on from Lori Harvey after their June split. Read More

Disney Cutting 7,000 Jobs Amid Massive Company Restructuring

Disney is laying off 7,000 employees this year as it scrambles to cut costs amid a looming recession. Read More

Rapper YelloPain Shares The One Law He Would Make Mandatory If He Were President

If you care about Black music, you need to care about Black Lives. Read More

Baller Baby Alert: Naturi Naughton Expecting Baby With Husband Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis

New baller baby alert! Read More

‘The Late Late Show’ Canceled After Almost 30 Years on CBS

CBS’ late night talk show “The Late Late Show” is finally getting the ax. Read More

Grammys Ratings Experience Significant Increase

The 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast brought in 12.4 million in total viewers on Sunday night according to Nielsen’s time zone-adjusted fast national ratings, making it the most viewed show of the night and the largest audience for the ceremony since 2020.Read More

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas Line Is Reportedly Losing Millions of Dollars Due to ‘Weak’ Demand

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour tickets are in hot demand — but her Ivy Park clothing line? Not so much. Read More

Virginia mom is ordered to stop BREASTFEEDING six-month-old daughter after judge in bitter custody battle rules it is interfering with estranged husband’s time with their children

A Virginia mom has been ordered to stop breastfeeding her six-month-old daughter after a judge in a bitter custody battle ruled that it was interfering with her estranged husband’s time with their children. Read More

Rapper Bandman Kevo Wants Gunna To Refund Him $250K Feature Payment, Claims He ‘Can’t Do A Song’ w/ Someone Who Allegedly Snitched On Young Thug To Be Released From Jail

Here’s something that doesn’t seem to happen often: Gunna is being told to refund money for allegedly being a snitch. Read More

Lil Wayne Claims His Actions Were ‘Non-Discriminatory’ As He Disputes Allegations In $500K Lawsuit Filed By Former Chef Allegedly Fired For Leaving Work Trip To Care For Her Injured Child

Lil Wayne (real name Dwayne Michael Carter) is defending himself against wrongful termination allegations made in a lawsuit filed by his former chef. Read More

T.J. Holmes — Fourth ABC Staffer Alleges She Had Affair w/ Former ‘GMA3’ Host & He Treated Her Like A ‘Throwaway Object’

A fourth ABC staffer claims she also had an affair with former “Good Morning America” host T.J. Holmes . Read More

