XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Testifies He Tried To Stop It

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was assassinated on June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, FL, the murder trial for his murder is now underway.

Robert Allen, one of four men, which include 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome, charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, agreed to testify against the three other men involved in the robbery and murder.

According to Robert Allen he tried to talk the others out of doing to the robbery and Michael Boatwright was the one that pulled the trigger, Trayvon Newsome grabbed XXXTentacion Louis Vuitton that had $50,000 in cash in it and Dedrick Williams was the driver.

Robert Allen told the courtroom that Williams observed the 20-year-old inside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida, having withdrawn the cash from a nearby bank shortly before arriving. Allen entered the dealership to further observe XXX but advised his co-defendants not to go through with the robbery plan. He claims he noticed surveillance cameras and knew they’d be captured on video. Ultimately, the men decided to proceed. Leonard Kerr, the rapper’s uncle who accompanied him that day, escaped the robbery by jumping out of the passenger seat of the BMV sports car, which the assailants had blocked in. Allen reportedly never existed in the SUV during the ambush. He pled guilty to second-degree murder last August and agreed to testify against his friends.

Robert Allen say’s there was an argument as to whether Allen deserved a split when it was finally agreed he would get $5000 because he was there at the murder, while the rest got $15,000.

Take a look at the video below