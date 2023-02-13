Prayers: Trugoy the Dove Of De La Soul Has Passed Age 54

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Prayers are in order as it has been reported that Trugoy the Dove of the legendary Hip Hop group De La Soul has passed away at the age of 54.

The news broke has Super Bowl history was being made with the first time two black quarter backs started in the game and Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to perform during the half time show. Ending with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35.

A representative confirmed to Variety that De La Soul cofounder Dave Jolicoeur, better known as Trugoy the Dove, had passed away. According to the report, Trugoy the Dove, has suffered from health issues for several years and in 2018 had been battling congestive heart failure, however no cause of death was given.

Trugoy the Dove death comes just weeks before the pioneering hip-hop group’s key catalog will finally become available on streaming services. De La Soul reportedly finished recording its tenth studio album featuring production from Pete Rock and DJ Premier, with a promised 2023 release on Mass Appeal Records.

Dave Jolicoeur AKA Trugoy the Dove, was born Sept. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, launching De La Soul in 1988 with two friends from his high school in Long Island, Kelvin Mercer (a.k.a. Posdnuos) and Vincent Lamont Mason Jr. (Maseo), releasing their debut album 3 Feet High and Rising the next year.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Trugoy the Dove uplifted in our prayers.