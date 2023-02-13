Will Smith Helps Raise $10mil For Ben Crump Law School

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Will Smith has been dragged for almost a year about the slap seen around the world. News today is Will Smith is being praised for quietly helping to raise $10 million going towards famed Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump’s Law School.

St. Thomas University Law School, in South Florida was recently renamed after civil rights attorney Ben Crump, as the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. In order for this renaming to happen a $10million campaign was launched to raise funds for scholarships aimed at law students enrolled at St. Thomas University. The campaign received several large donations, including $1million from Truist Bank and $1.5million from an anonymous donor.

Ben Crump himself took to his personal Instagram account to praise the the fallen from grace (in the public) Fresh Prince, Will Smith, who was in attendance in Miami at the dedication ceremony and had this to say about Ben Crump.

“Ben has been an absolutely spectacular friend and guide, and that’s why it was important for me to be here with him today,” “There are very, very few people in the world with a heart like this; so it is my deepest honor and my deepest pleasure to be here to support and to show some love. Congratulations on this historic honor.”

Benjamin L. Crump College of Law is now the second law school to be named after a black man, the first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, named in honor of the United States Supreme Court’s first Black Justice.

Take a look at the video below