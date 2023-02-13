The Bijou Star Files: A Minister Says Beyonce’ Is A Witch

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 13, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Beyoncé – Minister Accuses Singer Of Being A Witch & Rebukes Christians Planning To Attend Her World Tour: How Dare You!

Another spiritual leader is urging their congregation not to support super star singer Beyoncé. Read More

JASON DERULO ROBOTIC DOGS AS BACKUP DANCERS??? SB Show Draws Confusion

Jason Derulo is ahead of the curve — that, or trying to get on the good side of AI before the apocalypse … ushering in a new type of backup dancer, the electronic kind. Read More

FAA CLOSES AIRSPACE OVER LAKE HURON …U.S. Monitoring Object

Reports indicate the unidentified flying object has been shot down … otherwise known as “decommissioned.” Read More

SUPER BOWL LVII WEEKEND PARTIES IN FULL SWING …Celebs Come Flying In

Hollywood took flight Saturday in Arizona — partying their faces off in none other than a loading dock for airplanes … seriously, think “Top Gun.” Read More

MEGAN FOX HINTS AT BREAKUP WITH MGK …Posts Lyrics From Bey’s Lemonade

Megan Fox is hinting she broke up with Machine Gun Kelly … because it’s hard to think of another scenario based on the song she referenced. Read More

JANET JACKSON GRAMMY AWARDS TALKS BREAK DOWN Because Of Fallout From Super Bowl 38 & CBS

The Grammys wanted to honor Janet Jackson in a big way last weekend, but TMZ has learned those talks fizzled after discussions on how to address the way CBS treated Jackson after her infamous Super Bowl Halftime performance. Read More

MICHAEL RUBIN FANATICS OWNER THROWS HUGE SUPER BOWL PARTY …Travis, Lil Baby, Meek Mill Perform

Michael Rubin never disappoints, and his party the day before Super Bowl Sunday was no exception. Read More

BILL BELLAMY Grammys Need Do-Over …HIP HOP TRIBUTE, SONG OF YEAR SUCKED!!!

Bill Bellamy thinks the Grammys have a diversity problem in their voting ranks, and that’s why — as he sees it — their final ballots on the major categories rarely match up with public opinion. Read More

IDRIS ELBA CLARIFIES ‘BLACK ACTOR’ QUOTE …Race Doesn’t Define My Job

Idris Elba is clearing up what he meant when he recently said he no longer calls himself a Black actor — this after much debate online — by now saying, my job ain’t about race. Read More

AMERICAN AIRLINES JET JET COLLIDES WITH SHUTTLE BUS AT LAX What’s Going On At Airports???

Investigators are probing a third commercial plane mishap within a month … the latest was Friday night at LAX … and multiple people were hurt. Read More

SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS ‘UNHOLY’ GRAMMY PERFORMANCE TRIGGERS OUTRAGE, FCC COMPLAINTS

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have pissed off lots of viewers who filed complaints with CBS and the FCC over their “Unholy” Grammys performance. Read More

TOM BRADY OFFICIALLY FILES RETIREMENT PAPERS… It’s Real This Time!!!

Tom Brady is letting everyone know he’s dead serious about retiring this time around … officially submitting his retirement paperwork, seemingly closing the door on a comeback. Read More

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ D.A.’S WEAPONS CHARGE IS BOGUS

Alec Baldwin is going after the “Rust” prosecutor … claiming she is charging him with something that wasn’t even a crime when Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed. Read More

LOS ANGELES LAKERS GIFT KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR CUSTOM RING… With 578 Diamonds!!!

LeBron James has been getting showered with gifts ever since he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but Cap’s not going home empty-handed, either … the Lakers gifted the NBA legend a custom, iced-out, gold ring! Read More

Adidas Reportedly Expected To Lose $1.3 BILLION In Revenue After Parting With Kanye West

While Adidas chose to cut ties with Ye over his antisemitic remarks, it looks like this decision may ultimately end up costing the company a HUGE bag! Read More

Black History Month Spotlight: New Era Detroit Is Unapologetically Turning The Protection Of Black People Into A Lifestyle

Hours before the start of Black History Month, New Era Detriot went viral. Read More

Alabama Teens Stage Walkout Over Alleged Censorship Of Black History Month Program

Students at an Alabama high school are taking a stand against administrators allegedly trying to whitewash their institution’s Black History Month program. Read More

JT Speaks On Being Painted As An ‘Angry Black Girl’ Online: ‘Y’all Don’t Even Know Me’

JT opened up during a recent sit-down with Angie Martinez, and she dished on how she feels as though the internet has latched onto the narrative that she’s an “angry Black girl.” Read More

Louisiana Woman Sues State Senator Katrina Jackson For Blocking Her On Twitter

A Louisiana woman is challenging a state senator’s right to block her on Twitter in court. Maya Detiege filed a lawsuit against Democratic Senator Katrina Jackson on Thursday (Feb. 9), Read More

Rihanna Spurs Pregnancy Speculation With Highly Anticipated Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna more than delivered with her rightfully hyped-up Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday. Read More

Rihanna Says She Watched Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for This Year’s Show

While preparing for this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Rihanna drew inspiration from another Queen of Pop, Beyoncé. Read More

A Delta Airline Flight Catches On Fire After Being 40 Minutes In The Air [Video]

A Delta Airlines flight makes an emergency landing after catching on fire. Read More

Nia Long Opens Up About Being “Passed Over” For Roles In Certain Films: “Why Wasn’t I Considered For That?”

Nia Long questions why she was not the “topic of discussion” when it comes to certain roles. The 52-year-old actress recently sat down with The Cut and spoke candidly about being passed over for films. Read More

Texas Authorities Searching For Mom Of Two After She Left her Children Home Alone For Two Months

Authorities are searching for a mother on the run for leaving her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son home alone for two months. Read More

NJ Italian Restaurant To Ban Children Under 10-Years-Old

An Italian restaurant in New Jersey has made the controversial decision to no longer allow children under the age of 10 to dine in the restaurant. Read More

Celebrities, Family Gather To Celebrate Life Of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Over the weekend, friends and family of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate his life. Read More

Amsterdam Makes Changes To Red Light District, Cannabis Ban, Sex Workers Will Close At 3 AM

Amsterdam’s Red Light District will enforce a new ban and other rules starting mid-May. Visitors to the district will no longer be allowed to smoke cannabis. Read More

Oklahoma Family Mistakenly Charged $4,500 For Coffee At Starbucks

An Oklahoma man looking for a caffeine fix was surprised that his credit card was charged almost $4,500.00. Read More

R. Kelly’s Attorneys Asking For A Shorter Sentence In The Singer’s Upcoming Child Pornography Conviction

R. Kelly’s legal team requests a lighter sentence for the singer’s child pornography conviction. Read More

Adult Film Star Angela White Nearly Died While Filming Sex Scene, Suffered Ruptured Appendix

Adult film star Angela White almost lost her life while filming a sex scene in 2013. Read More

Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl 2023 [Video]

Who needs cheerleaders when you have Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph to get everyone pumped before the big game? Read More

Nick Cannon Covers New Edition’s 1988 Hit & The Internet Quickly Reacted [Photos + Video]

Nick Cannon has gotten a polarizing reaction from fans on social media over his cover of New Edition’s 1988 hit single “Can You Stand The Rain.” Read More

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without A Will, His Widow Allison Files Petition To Receive Half Of His Estate

Allison Holker Boss is asking a California court for Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ half of their joint estate after the beloved dancer died without a will. Read More

Halle Berry Laughs At Herself After A Face Plant [Video]

Halle Berry isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself. Read More

NBA Fines Brooklyn Nets Guard Cam Thomas $40K for “No Homo” Comment During Live Interview [Photo + Video]

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas issued an apology Thursday night … after he used an offensive phrase during a postgame interview. Read More

Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Legacy Verified Accounts Will Lose Blue Checkmarks Soon

Elon Musk has confirmed his plans to eliminate blue checkmarks for all “legacy verified” accounts, requiring every user to pay for Twitter Blue to remain verified. Read More

Nia Long Isn’t ‘Ready for a Serious Relationship’ but Wants a ‘Goodnight Kiss’

Nia Long isn’t interested in a long-term relationship right now. Read More

RIHANNA PREGNANT!!!Big Reveal During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna’s rep just confirmed with TMZ, her client is indeed pregnant!!! Congrats, and great show. Read More

