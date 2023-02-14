White House Say’s They Shot Down Objects But There Is No Aliens

CLOSE

It was kind of scary when we heard reports that there was a Chinese balloon floating around, that China say’s was a gone astray weather balloon, but none the less once it got off the coast of South Carolina the U.S. shot it down.

Even scarier, over the weekend we heard reports of other objects floating at high altitudes in U.S. airspace, over Alaska and Michigan while the third was in Canadian airspace, that was shot down by the military because the objects posed threats to domestic flights.

Lawmakers now are wanting answers as well as civilians. Were they stray weather balloons? Is someone spying on us? Were they placed in the air above us to cause us harm? Was it only a test? However the biggest rumor that’s making it’s rounds is that the objects were UFO’s and inquiring minds want to know is there aliens being shot out of the sky.

The U.S. has released some details about the four shootings but it’s still not clear what all of them are or where they came from.

Because of everyone’s concerns about not 1 but know 4 objects being shot down out the sky with no explanation the White House held a little press conference with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying that there is “no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity”

“I just want to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,”“Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that, and it is important for us to say that from here.”

The White House and intelligence officials have echoed this point. “Unidentified flying object” in this case means just that—an object that is flying and has not been identified.

