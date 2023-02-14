The Bijou Star Files: Damar Hamlin’s Gear Called “Disrespectful”

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 14, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

ADRIAN PETERSON I TALKED TO DAMAR HAMLIN After Ripping ‘Disrespectful’ Jacket At Super Bowl

Adrian Peterson says he’s spoken to Damar Hamlin about the “disrespectful” jacket he wore at the Super Bowl … and while Peterson says he still hates the jacket, he doesn’t believe the 24-year-old was coming from a place of malice. Read More

LIL NAS X & ZEDD PARTY FOUL!!! Sued Over Rager at Hollywood Hills Home

Lil Nas X and Zedd ignored a property owner’s demand they not party in his swanky Hollywood Hills mansion, and then left the place trashed after the huge bash … at least according to a new lawsuit. Read More

BARNEY No Love For The Purple Dinosaur …NEW LOOK SLAMMED BY INTERNET!!!

Barney is back with a brand new look, but not everyone is feeling the digital makeover … dragging the reboot character all across the internet. Read More

PATRICK AND BRITTANY MAHOMES VIP TREATMENT AT DISNEYLAND… After Super Bowl Win

Patrick Mahomes‘ Super Bowl celebration went from hanging with some Chainsmokers to livin’ it up with a mouse … ’cause the champ and his crew were treated like royalty at Disneyland on Monday — Read More

DRAKE TRYING TO SET ASIDE DEPOSITION REQUEST Files Motion to Get Out of It

Drake is trying to put the kibosh on getting deposed in the XXXTENTACION murder trial — and he’s making some legal moves to try to get out of it. Read More

RIHANNA HID PREGNANCY WITH BAGGY CLOTHING During SB Rehearsals

Rihanna shocked the world Sunday by announcing her pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance — but it was a well-kept secret even among people who were part of the show.

Super Bowl sources .. Read More

Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Reportedly Seeks Over $1M From Actor After Judge Rules His Child Support As ‘Paid In Full’

Tyisha Hampton, the ex-wife of Kel Mitchell, is reportedly seeking over $1 million from the actor. Read More

Ray J & Raz-B Get Into Minor Scuffle Following Business Deal Disagreement

Last night, Ray J and Raz-B were involved in a minor scuffle, and video of the incident started to make its rounds throughout social media. They both spoke with us about the incident, which resulted from a business disagreement that the two are currently experiencing. Read More

Tokyo Toni Says She’s ‘Deathly Afraid’ Of Blac Chyna & Feels ‘Marked For Death’ By Illuminati (Video)

Tokyo Toni, the mother of model Blac Chyna, has taken to social media to share her feelings about her daughter. And alleged that Chyna is a part of the Illuminati. Read More

Olaplex Sued For More Than $75K As Consumers Allege Products Cause ‘Baldness’ And ‘Blisters’

A group of 30 consumers is suing the haircare brand Olaplex after alleging that its products caused damage to their hair and scalp. Read More

BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO SALES JUMP UP 200% After Super Sunday Spot

Blockbuster Video’s making people be kind and rewind once again — the company ran a new ad on Super Bowl Sunday that resulted in a massive spike in sales, and it didn’t cost ’em an arm and a leg. Read More

Michigan State University Shooting Leaves at Least 3 Dead and 5 Hospitalized

Police have confirmed three fatalities so far after a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday evening. Five additional people were hospitalized, some with life-threatening injuries. Read More

San Diego Diocese Says Sexual Abuse Lawsuits May Bankrupt Them

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego revealed last week that it will possibly need to declare bankruptcy in the coming months in wake of “staggering” legal costs due to hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits involving former members of the clergy. Read More

Super Bowl ASL Interpreter Goes Viral Following Rihanna Halftime Performance

Another performer at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show caught everyone’s attention last night. Read More

TikTok Creators Might Be Able to Charge Users to Watch Videos Soon

Despite rumors of a ban, TikTok continues to make headlines of changes on the app that could happen as early as March 2023. Read More

McDonald’s Unveils New Cardi B and Offset Meal

On Sunday, Mcdonald’s announced its first-ever celebrity couple meal with Cardi B and Offset. Read More

Christian Louboutin Opening His First Luxury Hotel In Portugal

After dominating the world of footwear, Christian Louboutin is ready to take on luxury hotels. Read More

Rihanna’s Halftime Performance Had More Viewers Than the Super Bowl [Photo]

The tally is in, and Rihanna’s halftime show reached more viewers that the game. The news was announced in a tweet late Monday evening by the Fox Sports public relations account. Read More

Nick Cannon Spoofs Christian Mingle Ad For Valentine’s Day

Nick Cannon is coming for Christian Mingle! Read More

Chris Brown Reacts To Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show [Photos]

Chris Brown appeared to show love to Rihanna on social media following the pop star’s big performance at Super Bowl LVII. Read More

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada & Nivea Are Looking for Love in ‘Queen’s Court’ Trailer [Video]

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea are hoping to find their Kings in the new Peacock unscripted reality series, Queen’s Court. Read More

SZA Surpasses Taylor Swift And Reaches A Major ‘Billboard’ Milestone As ‘SOS’ Spends Another Week At No. 1

SZA’s SOS jumps back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Read More

Rihanna’s Spotify Streams Spike 640% After Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Reportedly Has ‘No Update’ For When She’ll Be Dropping New Music

Rihanna said that she “doesn’t have an update” on new music despite her individual song streams receiving a 640% boost in the hour after the Super Bowl game ended. Read More

Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Critics Who Claim She Lip-Synced ‘Lift Every Voice & Sing’ Performance At Super Bowl: ‘Does It Matter?’

Sheryl Lee Ralph is on cloud 9 following her Super Bowl performance and she isn’t allowing anyone to bring her down. Read More

John Boyega Doesn’t Agree w/ Idris Elba’s Stance On Not Wanting To Be Referred To As A ‘Black Actor’: We Continuously Focus On What We Have To Do So They Don’t Do This Or That, Very Worrying

John Boyega is letting the world know that he is Black and proud! Read More

