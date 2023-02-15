Mo’Nique Read Kym And Sherri For Their ‘The Reading’ Shade

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Actress/Comedian Mo’Nique has been through a lot of trials and tribulations since winning the best supporting actress Academy Award in 2010 for her performance in “Precious,”. Twelve years later it took ‘Power Universe’ creator/rapper Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to help make everything right in the theatrical universe to place Mo’Nique back to rightful place. Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels are now back together and dropped a new thriller movie called ‘The Reading’ on BET+. Everything has seemed to be on the positive upswing for sista Mo’Nique, that’s until her sisters in comedy Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd decided to make a review, that Mo’Nique is responding to.

Recently on the ‘Two Funny Mamas’ podcast hosted by Kym Whitley And Sherri Shepherd, they decided to make a light weight review of ‘The Reading’, starring Mo’Nique. Sherri Shepherd had this to say:

“Mo’Nique won the Oscar for Precious for a reason. People underestimate comics, she’s really, really good. She’s a great actress,”

The issue came when she followed up the compliment with this:

“Personality-wise, she’s always getting in trouble, always. If it’s not with another comic, D.L. Hughley, then it’s with the industry, it’s somebody,”

Mo’Nique caught wind of Kym Whitley And Sherri Shepherd’s podcast comment’s and took to her own social media account to read the ‘Two Funny Mamas’ for their ‘The Reading’ shade.

HEY MY SWEET BABIES! BE SURE TO SWIPE! Hello @sherrieshepherd and @kymwhitley first thank you for your compliments regarding my talents and performance in “The Reading”. I couldn’t help but notice though, that you two said, because of my personality I’m always “getting in trouble”….Check my resume’ I don’t go knocking on anyones door saying things I can’t substantiate, but some people have a problem with me because when they knock on my door with BS. I answer.

That’s just the little bit Mo’Nique had to say, take a look at all she had to say below, plus the video that started it all.