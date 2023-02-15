Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature

CLOSE

Less than a week after rocking a baby bump during her performance at the Super Bowl, Rihanna, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and their baby boy all make the front cover of British Vogue.

The May 2023 issue of British Vogue will cover Rihanna’s transition into motherhood. She speaks on balancing her music, fashion, and makeup careers, alongside mommy duties, all while gearing up to host perhaps the biggest ‘concert’ of her career – halftime at Super Bowl LVII.

This gives Rih Rih a threepeat in big stories for the weak. Not only did she perform at the Super Bowl and made the British Vogue cover, but she also made her second pregnancy public – although most of the world had at least an inkling following her performance at the big game.

The cover photo features the family walking along the beach. Rihanna is in the front, wearing a black dress, while hand-in-hand with A$AP, who’s cradling and kissing the forehead of their smiling son.

She also shares a solo picture of their son, whose name has yet to be made public.

Congratulations are in order to Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and that precious baby! To read the entire story from British Vogue, [click here].