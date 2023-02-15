HomeEntertainment News

Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Shoulder BLAST Workout

Workout Wednesday

Source: Tracey Brown / Canva

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the Shoulder BLAST workout:

12-15 each exercise for 3 Rounds

Seated shoulder press

BO T-Flyes

Single arm ( pour it out)

Upright row

Neutral press

Lateral to frontal

Check out the tutorial video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

