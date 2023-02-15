Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Shoulder BLAST Workout

CLOSE
Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the Shoulder BLAST workout:
12-15 each exercise for 3 Rounds
Seated shoulder press
BO T-Flyes
Single arm ( pour it out)
Upright row
Neutral press
Lateral to frontal
Check out the tutorial video below