Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Shoulder BLAST Workout

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the Shoulder BLAST workout:

12-15 each exercise for 3 Rounds

Seated shoulder press

BO T-Flyes

Single arm ( pour it out)

Upright row

Neutral press

Lateral to frontal

Check out the tutorial video below