‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Official Trailer Has Dropped

Kiss the Blarney Stone, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 3 is back streaming on Starz beginning March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

Today the official trailer for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ dropped and it looks like season 3 is going to be Valentines Day red fire.

It seems that Tariq and Brayden are Ghost and Tommy 5.0, Cane is the younger version of Kanan which leaves little Miss Efie to fill the shoes of Tasha St. Patrick.

Will Monet figure out that her husband Lorenzo offed her nephew/son Zeke? Will Dru finally find love on a two-way street before having to loose it on a lonely highway? Will little dirty Diana learn to stay in a child’s place before her own mama has to off her? Is Diana really Monet’s daughter?

The biggest question is who will live to see ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 4, where Michael Ealy has joined the already renewed series for its fourth season?

The answers to these questions plus a whole hell of a lot more is coming in just a few weeks. Until then check out the official trailer for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 3 below and pull up season 2 on Starz for a refresher.