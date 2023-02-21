2 Chainz and Ne-Yo to Join The Cast of ‘BMF’ Season 3

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s Universe just keeps on growing and just think, it all started with a Ghost.

Starz ‘Power Universe’ is strong now ‘BMF’ is upping the ante.

As we digging into ‘BMF’ season 2 on Starz on Friday night, we got an early surprise that ‘BMF’ has been blessed with an early Season 3 renewal.

You would think that renewal news was huge enough, now it’s being reported that rapper 2 Chainz and singer Ne-Yo will be entering the already ‘Champagne Life’ style cast of Snoop Dogg, Lil Meech, Eminem, Serayah, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and Kash Doll.

According to Variety:

2 Chainz will play Stacks, an Atlanta-born distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes. “Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style,” as Starz describes him. Ne-Yo will play Rodney “Greeny” Green, a local Atlanta player whose main focus is making money. While he oozes swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, Greeny has more to him that lies beneath the surface.

