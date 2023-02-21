The Bijou Star Files: Pres. Biden’s BHM Special Screening Of ‘Till’

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

President Biden Talks Importance Of Knowing ALL U.S. History At White House Screening Of ‘Till’

On Thursday (February 16), President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden invited what appeared to be over 100 guests to the White House for a special Black History Month screening. Read More

BOOSIE BADAZZ T.I.’S DEAD TO ME …So Is Our Joint Album!!!

Boosie Badazz is washing his years-long friendship with T.I. and the album they completed together … all due to T.I. admitting he once snitched on a deceased cousin to get out of a gun charge. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN VISITS ZELENSKYY IN UKRAINE …Before War’s 1-Yr Anniv.

President Biden just made a surprise visit to Europe — touching down in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy … as we come up on a year of warfare. Read More

MARK ZUCKERBERG WE’RE FOLLOWING IN ELON’S FOOTSTEPS …Pay to be Verified w/ Meta!!!

Mark Zuckerberg is going the way of Elon Musk — and by that, we mean he’s rolling out a similar subscription plan that’ll allow people to be official and legit on his platforms. Read More

TESLA DRIVER SLAMS INTO FIRETRUCK …Killed Amid Mass Recall

more bad news for Tesla — somebody driving one of their vehicles died this weekend after crashing into a firetruck … and happened to be in the same model that’s now facing a recall. Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER SIGNS 1-YEAR CONTRACT W/ PHOENIX MERCURY… Returning To WNBA

Brittney Griner is returning to the WNBA, signing a 1-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury … less than 3 months after being freed from a Russian jail, where she spent nearly 10 months. Read More

TWITCH WIDOW POSTS EMOTIONAL VIDEO HONORING LATE HUSBAND

Allison Holker, the widow of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, posted an emotional video about her late husband. Read More

JIM JONES Mayor Adams Backing Men FOR DANCE REVOLUTION IN NYC!!!

Jim Jones is applauding NYC Mayor Eric Adams‘ efforts all across the board, including their developing plans to introduce the Mayor’s Cup of Dance throughout the city this summer!!! Read More

EX-PREZ JIMMY CARTER ENTERING HOSPICE CARE …Forgoing Hospital Stays

Former President Jimmy Carter has apparently been in and out of the hospital of late — pertaining to a number of ailments and injuries — but now … he’s entering hospice care. Read More

ROALD DAHL CLASSIC BOOKS EDITED FOR SENSITIVITY …Words Like ‘Fat’ Nixed

Roald Dahl‘s classic books are apparently too dated for the 21st century — because his former publisher and his own posthumous company have edited the crap out of them. Read More

AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES FUNEMPLOYMENT IN MEXICO …This Love’s International!!!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue to be attached at the hip, even after getting the boot — taking their romance south of the border … and still looking very much in love. Read More

T.I. Final Album ‘Kill the King’… GOTTA BURY 🎯 I PUT ON MY BACK!!!

T.I.‘s had enough of being the “King of the South” and he’s touting his next album — “Kill the King” — as the official funeral for his famous tagline!!! Read More

TIGER WOODS WOMENS GROUP RIPS TAMPON GAG …Misogynistic, Tone Deaf!!!

Tiger Woods is being called out by a women’s empowerment group for his tampon prank at a PGA Tour event … saying how dare he, especially with a daughter at home. Read More

Jermaine Dupri Confirms Verzuz Battle Against Diddy: ‘It’s Gonna Be Like The Super Bowl’

Jermaine Dupri is sharing some exclusive information ahead of Verzuz’s 2023 return. And addressing his rumored match-up with music mogul Diddy. Read More

Blueface Responds To Chris Brown Calling Out His Abusive Relationship With Chrisean Rock— ‘You Beat Up The Wrong B***h’

Rapper Blueface has responded to Chris Brown’s deflecting from criticism over his abusive past by pointing to Blueface’s abusive relationship with Chrisean Rock serving as “entertainment” on social media. Read More

VIDEO: Off-Duty Chicago Cop Shouts ‘I’ll Kill You!’ Before Fatally Shooting Man Who Grabbed Her Gun Last Month

Newly-released video footage shows the shocking moment when an off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot a man as he reportedly grabbed her gun during a struggle last month, telling the man “I will kill you!” before unloading her firearm. Read More

Jackson State Defensive Lineman Kaseem Vauls Resuscitated, Put On Ventilator After Cardiac Arrest

A 21-year-old defensive lineman for Jackson State’s football team had to be resuscitated and put on a ventilator after suffering cardiac arrest Wednesday morning, Read More

Karl Malone Addresses Backlash Over NBA All-Star Appearance Amid Controversial Past

It was difficult to ignore Karl Malone’s presence throughout NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah. Read More

SZA Breaks 7-Year Record After ‘SOS’ Tops Chart for 9th Week

This is SZA’s world and we’re all just living in it. Read More

Chris Brown Addresses Accusations He Doesn’t Allow Black Women in VIP Section

Over the weekend, a group of Black women accused Chris Brown of discrimination, alleging the singer only allows white women into his VIP section at the club. Read More

YG Charging $1,000 for Private Dinner With Him Before Shows

YG is inviting fans to dine with him ahead of a pair of upcoming shows in Southern California. Read More

Six-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Grandmother in the Back

Police are investigating a shooting involving a six-year-old girl and her grandmother. Read More

11-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies at Super Bowl Party

An NYC mother is calling for tighter weed restrictions after her child allegedly overdosed on marijuana gummies. Read More

DON LEMON STEPS DOWN AS HOST FOR NYC EVENT …Amid Misogyny Backlash

Don Lemon seems to be trying to push himself out of the limelight amid all the anger pointed his way … because TMZ has learned he’s backed out of an upcoming event he was set to moderate. Read More

WOULD-BE ‘BOMBER’ THREATENS TO BLOW UP H’WOOD SIGN …Calls Wrong Cops with Demands!!!

Someone allegedly tried to pull a Doctor Evil with the iconic Hollywood sign — both in terms of his ridiculously wacky demands … as well as his overall smarts. Read More

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calls on rail industry to take immediate steps to improve accountability and safety amid Ohio derailment

‘Profit and expediency must never outweigh the safety of the American people.’ Read More

