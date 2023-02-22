John Meyers, the Eastlake City Council President in Ohio, has been arrested for human trafficking.
According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Meyers is one of six people – ages ranging from 20 to 47 – to be charged with solicitation in Lake County. The other five people are Ronald Bevier, 30, Alvin Bridges, 47, Andrew Champa, 40, Garrett Kellogg, 20, Salvatore Longo, 44.
It’s a cold, crazy world out there.
From NBC 4…
“If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort,” said Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice.”
To see the entire report from NBC 4, [click here].
The Latest:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Malcolm X’s Family File’s $100Mil Lawsuit
- SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’
- Giant Eagle Stops Selling Water Sourced Near East Palestine Train Wreck
- Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
- Flemmie P. Kittrell: The Black Nutritionist Who Changed The Way We Approach Children’s Health
- Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress
- We Owe You One: What Black People Built
- The Bijou Star Files: Pres. Biden’s BHM Special Screening Of ‘Till’
- 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo to Join The Cast of ‘BMF’ Season 3
- WZAK has a special invitation for you…
-
Prayers: Actress LisaRaye McCoy Mother Has Passed
-
WZAK's 2023 Cutest Couple Contest!
-
Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Mo’Nique Read Kym And Sherri For Their ‘The Reading’ Shade
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)