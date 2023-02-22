Giant Eagle, one of Ohio’s largest grocery retail chains, will reportedly stop selling bottled water sourced near the East Palestine train wreck.
A few weeks ago a train derailed East Palestine, forcing toxic chemicals into the air, soil, and water. Giant Eagle uses a factory in Salineville, about 25 miles from East Palestine, to fill gallons of water they sell in their Giant Eagle, GetGo, and Market District stores.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Via FOX 8…
While the water used is reportedly from a nearby spring that’s at a higher elevation than East Palestine, the company said they didn’t want to take chances.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement. “Giant Eagle has made the decision to remove all gallon-size-or-greater Giant Eagle brand spring water product sourced from the Salineville facility from our store shelves until further notice while we continue to evaluate ongoing testing and potential impacts to the spring source.”
To finish this report from FOX 8, [click here].
Do you drink Giant Eagle bottled water? Will you be switching to another brand for the time being?
The Latest:
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Malcolm X’s Family File’s $100Mil Lawsuit
- SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’
- Giant Eagle Stops Selling Water Sourced Near East Palestine Train Wreck
- Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
- Flemmie P. Kittrell: The Black Nutritionist Who Changed The Way We Approach Children’s Health
- Lizzo Serves ‘Clueless’ Vibes In A Plaid Gucci Dress
- We Owe You One: What Black People Built
- The Bijou Star Files: Pres. Biden’s BHM Special Screening Of ‘Till’
- 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo to Join The Cast of ‘BMF’ Season 3
- WZAK has a special invitation for you…
-
Prayers: Actress LisaRaye McCoy Mother Has Passed
-
WZAK's 2023 Cutest Couple Contest!
-
Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Mo’Nique Read Kym And Sherri For Their ‘The Reading’ Shade
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)