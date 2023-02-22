The Bijou Star Files: Malcolm X’s Family File’s $100Mil Lawsuit

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 22, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Malcolm X’s Family Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against NYPD, State, and Feds for Wrongful Death

Malcolm X’s family has filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the NYPD, state of New York, and federal agencies, alleging that the government concealed evidence in the murder of the activist. Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER ALL SMILES IN WNBA RETURN …First Look On Practice Court

Brittney Griner looks thrilled to be back on a basketball court with her WNBA team … judging by this glimpse the Phoenix Mercury’s providing of her shoot-around sesh. Read More

WILD GATOR KILLS 85-YR-OLD FL WOMAN …As She Walked Dog

An elderly woman is dead after an alligator attacked while she was walking her dog — and her efforts to save her pooch ended up costing her her life. Read More

RIHANNA BIRTHDAY DINNER WITH A$AP ROCKY 🎉… Friends, Fam Celebrate Her 35th

Rihanna is hot off her Super Bowl performance, and she’s officially hit the big 3-5 … and what better way to celebrate than with a private bash with some of her closest peeps?! Read More

DON LEMON BACK AT CNN WEDNESDAY …With One Condition

Don Lemon will return to his anchor’s chair at CNN after his sexist on-air remarks … but there’s a string attached, and our sources say this may not be the end of it. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN & MARIAH CAREY TEAM UP FOR MOMMY-DAUGHTER TIKTOK With North & Monroe!!!

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey are gonna have some competition when it comes to owning the spotlight … as their daughters proved with this family production for TikTok. Read More

Woman With ‘Uniboob’ Implant Wishes She Never Did Plastic Surgery: ‘I Want To Live A Normal Life’

Mary Magdalene, a viral sensation with a self-described ‘uniboob,’ is sharing her regrets about having extreme plastic surgery. Just weeks ago, the online model explained that she suffered a breast implant burst, resulting in her one-breast look. Read More

Grandmother Of 11 Dies After Undergoing BBL Surgery, Doctor Is Fined $10K

A Miami plastic surgeon has been hit with a $10,000 fine and ordered to attend a one-hour lecture class after performing a botched BBL which led to a woman’s death. Read More

‘RHOP’ Fans React To Ashley Darby NOT Securing The Bag Amid Separation

Specifically, Ashley straight-up shared that—thanks to the prenup she signed—she didn’t exactly get the pay-out she was expecting. Read More

Adult Film Actor Fractures Penis Making Scene for OnlyFans

A reformed drug dealer for a biker gang recently kicked off his porn career by injuring his penis during an OnlyFans shoot. Read More

FTC, SEC & DOJ All Investigating Abbott Laboratories For Their Infant Formula Shortage Role

After the Justice Department began investigating Abbott Laboratories in January, the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission have launched their own probes. Read More

Fifth HIV Patient Cured Following Stem Cell Transplant

In a stunning milestone for HIV research, a fifth man has been cured of the virus. Read More

Honorees For The 16th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Announced

The 16th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which recognize Black women “making their undeniable mark in film and television and forging forward their own definition of what it means to be a Black woman in Hollywood,” has announced their honorees. Read More

Process Servers Attempting To Serve Drake At His Beverly Hills Mansion Claims Armed Guards Kicked Subpoena for XXXtentacion Murder Trial Down Driveway

Defense attorneys in XXXtentacion’s murder trial are still trying to serve Drake a deposition subpoena properly, but their latest efforts were rebuffed. Read More

T.I. Responds to Boosie Over “Rat” Accusations: “I Expected More From You”

T.I. is responding to Boosie following comment the Lousiana rapper made in a recent interview. Read More

Queen Latifah Set to Host This Year’s NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah has been announced as the host of this year’s 54th NAACP Image Awards. Read More

Eminem Wants to Block ‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s “Reasonably Shady” Podcast From Being Trademarked

“Real Housewives of Potomac” fans aren’t the only ones fed up with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. Now, Eminem has joined the hate train, coming after the women for their podcast name. Read More

United Airlines is Allowing Families To Sit Together With New Seat Policy

United Airlines is trying to ease the hassle of finding a seat for a family, and they want families to be stress-free. Read More

Alaska Woman Admits To Killing Her Best Friend After Catfisher Promised Her $9 Million

An Alaska woman admitted to killing her best friend for $9 million after being catfished. On Wednesday, 22-year-old Denali Brehmer pleaded guilty to murdering her best friend, 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman, in 2019. Read More

Gucci Mane Wanted To Join BMF But Was Allegedly Denied By Big Meech

Rapper Gucci Mane once wanted to be a part of the Black Mafia Family but was turned down by the crew’s co-founder, Big Meech . Read More

T-Pain Shares In Resurfaced Clip How He Prevented An Elderly Man From Committing Suicide Shortly After Recording ‘Bartender’

T-Pain (real name Faheem Rashad Najm) is changing lives with more than just his music! Read More

Damson Idris Talks Love Connection w/ Lori Harvey & Remaining As ‘Normal As Possible,’ Despite The Attention They Receive: ‘You Don’t Always Have To Show The World Your Personal Life’

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seemingly a quiet couple, and they want to keep it that way. Read More

Will Smith – Oscars Implement ‘Crisis Team’ For The First Time Ever, One Year After Infamous Chris Rock Slap

There will be no “surprise” moments at this year’s Oscars , according to the CEO. Read More

