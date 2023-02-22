Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: WOW Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the 30 Minute FULL BODY HIIT Workout
-3 Rounds Total
***Perform each exercise nonstop for the duration of the time, ONLY REST IN THE ALLOTTED TIME.
_Move directly to the next exercise on the group. As each group is complete, you have 30 seconds to prepare for the next group of exercises.
• Repeat this sequence until all 3 groups are complete. REST NOW 60 seconds ONLY to perform round 2/3.
*WARMUP- ( 45 sec on / 10 secs off )
⁃ Marches
⁃ Calf raises
⁃ Inner heel tap
• 30 sec rest before this group
*LEGS/GLUTES- ( 60 sec on / 15 off )
⁃ Squat 4/Jump 4/ repeat
⁃ Pliet Squat 5-5 pulse
⁃ Rainbow glutes
• 30 sec rest before this group
*ARMS/ABS- ( 45 sec on / 10 off )
⁃ Floating table top
⁃ Plank shoulder tap or UpDowns
⁃ Reverse SitUp
Check out the tutorial video below
-
