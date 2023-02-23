ATL Cop Charged With Murder And Kidnapping Of A 16yr Girl

CLOSE

Things are getting really scary as it pertains to law enforcement, in this country. People are concerned when being pulled over by police officers because of their race, then recently we witnessed the beating death of Tyre Nichols, a black man at the hand of black police officers. Now it’s being reported that not only has their been another officer of color allegedly murdering and kidnapping another person of color, but the officer was a male, the victim was female and worse a 16 year old girl.

A former Georgia police officer has been charged with felony murder and kidnapping in the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who had been missing since July, after authorities revealed Wednesday that a gun he reported missing was found near her skeletal remains, 22 year old officer, Miles Bryant, was previously charged with concealing a death and false report of a crime in connection with the disappearance of the teen, whose skeletal remains were found February 6, 2023.

July 26th Susana Morales left her home in Norcross at 6 p.m. and walked a short distance to the Sterling Glen Apartments, where she met with a friend for about four hours. She headed home at about 10 p.m. According to authorities between 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. Susana Morales had an interaction with an individual, who they believe was Bryant. Susana Morales was reported missing on July 27th and Miles Bryant reported his personal gun missing on July 27th.

It’s not known whether Susana Morales and Miles Bryant knew each other or were familiar with each other but that he did live in the Sterling Glen Apartments complex she had visited that day and served as a courtesy officer there.

See video below