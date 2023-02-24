The Bijou Star Files: Man Kills 3, Then Says Police Are Killing Him

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 24, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Man accused of killing TV reporter and a 9-year-old girl is a gang member with a lengthy criminal history

19 year old Keith Melvin Moses was taken into custody Wednesday evening after being accused of fatally shooting three people in Florida, including a TV journalist and a 9-year-old girl. Read More

Michael Irvin’s Lawyer ‘Mad As Hell’ That Marriott Refuses To Provide Video

At a time when Marriott apparently is keeping relevant evidence close to the vest, Michael Irvin is putting his cards on the table. Read More

RIHANNA SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW TOO SEXY FOR VIEWERS …FCC Complaints Pour In

Rihanna‘s halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII caused a ton of outrage for folks watching on TV … they flooded the FCC with complaints, saying her set was too big on sex. Read More

BRANDON MILLER SHOOTING VICTIM’S PARENTS FURIOUS WITH ALABAMA ‘Unimaginable’ He Played

The parents of the woman who was killed in Tuscaloosa last month are appalled Brandon Miller was allowed to suit up for Alabama on Wednesday … claiming the university is focusing more on saving his basketball career than the lives that were ruined as a result of the tragic shooting. Read More

LIL WAYNE MCDONALD’S IS FOREIGN TO ME …Living Personal Chef Life Since 19!!!

Lil Wayne‘s revealing his secret to staying lean and fit … and the main ingredient is steering clear of fast food chains and the gym for the past 20 years!!! Read More

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL RACISMPTA PREZ CALLS OUT SCHOOL DISTRICT …Racist Drawings Just Latest Attack on Black Kids

The elementary school students who targeted Black classmates with horrifically racist drawings aren’t being held accountable, despite multiple other incidents of bigotry … so says the SoCal school’s PTA President. Read More

ADAM LEVINE I GOT SWINDLED BY A CAR DEALER! Claims He Got Fake Maserati

Adam Levine is taking a car dealer to court who sold him an extremely rare car, or so he thought — because Adam claims he’s been swindled. Read More

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCED TO 16 YEARS IN PRISON In L.A. Sexual Assault Case

Weinstein tells TMZ, “It is incredible to be convicted for a crime I wasn’t even present for. I am innocent. I never raped or assaulted anyone. Read More

PARIS HILTON POSES WITH NEW BABY BOY …Check Out the First Pics!!!

Paris Hilton is ready to show off her newborn baby boy to the rest of the world … with a family shoot. Read More

R. KELLY SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON For Chicago Federal Sex Crimes Case

Kelly‘s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, tells TMZ, “We feel good. Sentence was mostly concurrent. One additional year added. Almost no restitution. Good outcome.” She continues, “But we are still going to fight the NY case!” Read More

$2.04B POWERBALL WINNER CA LOTTERY SUED… Man Claims Winning Ticket Was Stolen

A lottery spokesperson tells TMZ, “The California Lottery is not authorized to investigate criminal activity among its players; such allegations are subject to investigation only by local law enforcement. Read More

JENNIFER HUDSON & COMMON DO DINNER IN THE ‘BU… Fueling Romance Rumors

Jennifer Hudson and Common aren’t doing a good job of defusing all the buzz that they’re a couple — they hit the town together for what certainly looks like a romantic date night. Read More

Tyler Lepley Gives Update On Relationship Between Miracle Watts And Mother Of His Kids April King

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts are still going strong! Read More

Twitter Reacts To Angela Davis Learning Of Her Mayflower Ancestry: ‘During Black History Month?!’

Political activist Angela Davis got quite the surprise during her recent sit-down with Henry Louis Gates Jr., as she learned of her ancestral tie to the Mayflower. Read More

Ernie Hudson Says Making ‘Ghostbusters’ Affected Him Psychologically: ‘Hard To Make Peace… I Was Pushed Aside’

Ernie Hudson, known for his role as Winston in the iconic movie Ghostbusters, has opened up about his experience filming the hit movie. Read More

Master P Responds To Claims That He Owes Jess Hilarious & Rapper Fat Trel Money

Music mogul Master P is responding to allegations that he owes Jess Hilarious and rapper Fat Trel money. Read More

Quavo Seemingly Addresses Future Of The Migos On New Song ‘Greatness’

Quavo has spoken on the future of the Migos. Following the death of Takeoff, nearly three months ago, fans have wondered whether remaining members Quavo and Offset will come together to continue their hit-making rap group. Read More

Consequence Shares “Disappointed,” Slams People Not Supporting Kanye Amid Fallout From Anti-Semitic Hate Speech

Consequence has released a new song, “Disappointed,” in which he continues to stand by Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic hate speech. Read More

“Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s” Star Tim Norman Maintains His Innocence While Addressing His Murder-For-Hire Conviction: “I’m Still In Disbelief”

Tim Norman speaks out after being found guilty in murder-for hire plot that resulted in his nephew’s death. Read More

MATTHEW LAWRENCE CHILLI’S BEST PERSON I’VE EVER MET!!!

Matthew Lawrence is praising his new girlfriend … telling us TLC’s Chilli is “one of the most spectacular people” he’s ever known. Read More

GLORILLA Driver Busted With Guns, Ammo AS SHE PERFORMED WITH CARDI B!!!

GloRilla had a successful tour stop at NYC’s Irving Plaza Wednesday night … but we’re told outside the venue NYPD was busy arresting the “F.N.F.” rapper’s driver for gun possession. Read More

Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes & Others Set For New Tyler Perry Netflix Film ‘Mea Culpa’

Kelly Rowland is set to star in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa legal drama set at Netflix. Read More

Halle Bailey Ignores Racist ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trolls: ‘As a Black Person You Expect It’ and ‘It’s Not a Shock Anymore’

Halle Bailey is preparing to wow audiences in the upcoming live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’remake and has no time for racist trolls. Read More

Wendy Williams Films Mystery Project in NYC Restaurant

Wendy Williams spent time at NY eatery Fresco by Scotto Tuesday filming a new mystery project. Read More

Rihanna Will Perform at Oscars 2023

Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars, taking the stage with “Lift Me Up,” the ballad from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Read More

Regina Hall Claims ‘Girls Trip 2’ Has Been Delayed Due To COVID

Regina Hall is “excited” to get started on Girls Trip 2! Read More

Netflix Has Lowered The Cost Of A Subscription For Millions Of Users – But Not U.S. Users

Netflix is lowering the price of its subscription in over three dozen countries, except for the US, Canada, and the majority of Europe. Read More

Now Streaming: Peacock’s Bel-Air Returns For It’s Season Two

Last year saw the launch of the Peacock network’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The show is a remake of the original sitcom, reimagined as a drama series, following Will Smith (played by Jabari Banks) as he is placed with his illustrious aunt and uncle in glittering Bel-Air. Season-two pick up soon after the events of the season-one finale, Read More

Nas Says He’s More Inspired By Younger Rappers Than Rappers His Own Age

It looks like Nas is digging the younger generation of rappers. Read More

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife After He Was Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Her, Accuses His Ex Of Ripping Out His Locs

Former NBA star Trevor Ariza has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Bree Anderson Ariza days after a judge granted her a restraining order against the athlete. Read More

Gunna Reportedly Leaving Young Thug’s YSL Label Following Snitching Allegations, Rapper Will Allegedly Sign New Deal w/ Atlantic Records

Has Gunna found himself a new music home? Read More

