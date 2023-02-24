The Bijou Star Files: Man Kills 3, Then Says Police Are Killing Him

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 24, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Man accused of killing TV reporter and a 9-year-old girl is a gang member with a lengthy criminal history
19 year old Keith Melvin Moses was taken into custody Wednesday evening after being accused of fatally shooting three people in Florida, including a TV journalist and a 9-year-old girl. Read More
Michael Irvin’s Lawyer ‘Mad As Hell’ That Marriott Refuses To Provide Video
At a time when Marriott apparently is keeping relevant evidence close to the vest, Michael Irvin is putting his cards on the table. Read More
RIHANNA SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW TOO SEXY FOR VIEWERS …FCC Complaints Pour In
Rihanna‘s halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII caused a ton of outrage for folks watching on TV … they flooded the FCC with complaints, saying her set was too big on sex. Read More
BRANDON MILLER SHOOTING VICTIM’S PARENTS FURIOUS WITH ALABAMA ‘Unimaginable’ He Played
The parents of the woman who was killed in Tuscaloosa last month are appalled Brandon Miller was allowed to suit up for Alabama on Wednesday … claiming the university is focusing more on saving his basketball career than the lives that were ruined as a result of the tragic shooting. Read More
LIL WAYNE MCDONALD’S IS FOREIGN TO ME …Living Personal Chef Life Since 19!!!
Lil Wayne‘s revealing his secret to staying lean and fit … and the main ingredient is steering clear of fast food chains and the gym for the past 20 years!!! Read More
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL RACISMPTA PREZ CALLS OUT SCHOOL DISTRICT …Racist Drawings Just Latest Attack on Black Kids
The elementary school students who targeted Black classmates with horrifically racist drawings aren’t being held accountable, despite multiple other incidents of bigotry … so says the SoCal school’s PTA President. Read More
ADAM LEVINE I GOT SWINDLED BY A CAR DEALER! Claims He Got Fake Maserati
Adam Levine is taking a car dealer to court who sold him an extremely rare car, or so he thought — because Adam claims he’s been swindled. Read More
HARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCED TO 16 YEARS IN PRISON In L.A. Sexual Assault Case
Weinstein tells TMZ, “It is incredible to be convicted for a crime I wasn’t even present for. I am innocent. I never raped or assaulted anyone. Read More
PARIS HILTON POSES WITH NEW BABY BOY …Check Out the First Pics!!!
Paris Hilton is ready to show off her newborn baby boy to the rest of the world … with a family shoot. Read More
R. KELLY SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON For Chicago Federal Sex Crimes Case
Kelly‘s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, tells TMZ, “We feel good. Sentence was mostly concurrent. One additional year added. Almost no restitution. Good outcome.” She continues, “But we are still going to fight the NY case!” Read More
$2.04B POWERBALL WINNER CA LOTTERY SUED… Man Claims Winning Ticket Was Stolen
A lottery spokesperson tells TMZ, “The California Lottery is not authorized to investigate criminal activity among its players; such allegations are subject to investigation only by local law enforcement. Read More
JENNIFER HUDSON & COMMON DO DINNER IN THE ‘BU… Fueling Romance Rumors
Jennifer Hudson and Common aren’t doing a good job of defusing all the buzz that they’re a couple — they hit the town together for what certainly looks like a romantic date night. Read More
Tyler Lepley Gives Update On Relationship Between Miracle Watts And Mother Of His Kids April King
Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts are still going strong! Read More
Twitter Reacts To Angela Davis Learning Of Her Mayflower Ancestry: ‘During Black History Month?!’
Political activist Angela Davis got quite the surprise during her recent sit-down with Henry Louis Gates Jr., as she learned of her ancestral tie to the Mayflower. Read More
Ernie Hudson Says Making ‘Ghostbusters’ Affected Him Psychologically: ‘Hard To Make Peace… I Was Pushed Aside’
Ernie Hudson, known for his role as Winston in the iconic movie Ghostbusters, has opened up about his experience filming the hit movie. Read More
Master P Responds To Claims That He Owes Jess Hilarious & Rapper Fat Trel Money
Music mogul Master P is responding to allegations that he owes Jess Hilarious and rapper Fat Trel money. Read More
Quavo Seemingly Addresses Future Of The Migos On New Song ‘Greatness’
Quavo has spoken on the future of the Migos. Following the death of Takeoff, nearly three months ago, fans have wondered whether remaining members Quavo and Offset will come together to continue their hit-making rap group. Read More
Consequence Shares “Disappointed,” Slams People Not Supporting Kanye Amid Fallout From Anti-Semitic Hate Speech
Consequence has released a new song, “Disappointed,” in which he continues to stand by Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic hate speech. Read More
“Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s” Star Tim Norman Maintains His Innocence While Addressing His Murder-For-Hire Conviction: “I’m Still In Disbelief”
Tim Norman speaks out after being found guilty in murder-for hire plot that resulted in his nephew’s death. Read More
MATTHEW LAWRENCE CHILLI’S BEST PERSON I’VE EVER MET!!!
Matthew Lawrence is praising his new girlfriend … telling us TLC’s Chilli is “one of the most spectacular people” he’s ever known. Read More
GLORILLA Driver Busted With Guns, Ammo AS SHE PERFORMED WITH CARDI B!!!
GloRilla had a successful tour stop at NYC’s Irving Plaza Wednesday night … but we’re told outside the venue NYPD was busy arresting the “F.N.F.” rapper’s driver for gun possession. Read More
Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes & Others Set For New Tyler Perry Netflix Film ‘Mea Culpa’
Kelly Rowland is set to star in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa legal drama set at Netflix. Read More
Halle Bailey Ignores Racist ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trolls: ‘As a Black Person You Expect It’ and ‘It’s Not a Shock Anymore’
Halle Bailey is preparing to wow audiences in the upcoming live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’remake and has no time for racist trolls. Read More
Wendy Williams Films Mystery Project in NYC Restaurant
Wendy Williams spent time at NY eatery Fresco by Scotto Tuesday filming a new mystery project. Read More
Rihanna Will Perform at Oscars 2023
Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars, taking the stage with “Lift Me Up,” the ballad from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Read More
Regina Hall Claims ‘Girls Trip 2’ Has Been Delayed Due To COVID
Regina Hall is “excited” to get started on Girls Trip 2! Read More
Netflix Has Lowered The Cost Of A Subscription For Millions Of Users – But Not U.S. Users
Netflix is lowering the price of its subscription in over three dozen countries, except for the US, Canada, and the majority of Europe. Read More
Now Streaming: Peacock’s Bel-Air Returns For It’s Season Two
Last year saw the launch of the Peacock network’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The show is a remake of the original sitcom, reimagined as a drama series, following Will Smith (played by Jabari Banks) as he is placed with his illustrious aunt and uncle in glittering Bel-Air. Season-two pick up soon after the events of the season-one finale, Read More
Nas Says He’s More Inspired By Younger Rappers Than Rappers His Own Age
It looks like Nas is digging the younger generation of rappers. Read More
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife After He Was Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Her, Accuses His Ex Of Ripping Out His Locs
Former NBA star Trevor Ariza has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Bree Anderson Ariza days after a judge granted her a restraining order against the athlete. Read More
Gunna Reportedly Leaving Young Thug’s YSL Label Following Snitching Allegations, Rapper Will Allegedly Sign New Deal w/ Atlantic Records
Has Gunna found himself a new music home? Read More
