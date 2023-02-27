The Bijou Star Files: Future See’s His Future With Mary Jane

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 27, 2023:

Future Reportedly Expanding His Business To The Marijuana Industry

Future is reportedly taking his talents to the marijuana industry. Read More

BRYAN KOHBERGER COULD DIE BY FIRING SQUAD (SERIOUSLY) …If Lawmaker Has His Way

Bryan Kohberger — the alleged quadruple Idaho murderer — could die by bullet if he’s convicted … that is, assuming a local lawmaker there can get a new bill passed into law. Read More

LIL WAYNE NO OFFENSE TO JAY, BUT I’M BETTER …In All-Time Rapper Debate

Hip-hop heads have been debating for weeks about a new all-time greatest rapper list that has Jay-Z at #1 — but now Lil Wayne has entered the chat … and he says he’s the G.O.A.T. Read More

COVID-19 LIKELY STARTED AS LAB LEAK IN CHINA… New Report Finds

Those who speculated COVID-19 might’ve arisen from a lab in China — meaning it was created by scientists and accidentally escaped — appear to have been right all along. Read More

WOODY HARRELSONDRUG CO.’S MANIPULATED PANDEMICForcing Vaccines On Us And Making Loads Of Cash

Woody Harrelson raised more than a few eyebrows during his “Saturday Night Live” appearance … this after the actor went all conspiratorial on COVID vaccines … something he’s done before. Read More

GLYNN TURMAN NOT SHOCKED BY RACIST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DRAWINGS… ‘Nothing Surprises Me In America’

Glynn Turman tells us why Black elementary school kids getting racist drawings during Black History Month isn’t a story that shocks him … and he’s got some incredible words for the kids that were apparently targeted. Read More

KODAK BLACK ARREST WARRANT ISSUED …Over Drug Policy Violation

Kodak Black is wanted by cops in Florida — this after he allegedly violated his bail conditions by failing a drug test earlier this month. Read More

NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANOTHER TRAIN DERAILS IN N.C. …No Hazmat, No Danger

Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed in North Carolina, but the company says there were no hazardous materials aboard … and that there’s no danger to the public this time. Read More

PINK XTINA WANTED TO THROW DOWN …On ‘Marmalade’ Shoot

Pink claims Christina Aguilera wanted to throw hands during the ‘Lady Marmalade’ shoot — something she says is ancient history … but which definitely, allegedly, happened. Read More

CARDI B Doing Community Service WITH NYPD ‘GIRL TALK’ APPEARANCE

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Cardi’s been firing on all engines when it comes to her community service, apparently having done work at a church, a high school and a couple of notable orgs in and around NYC … like the Fortune Society and the Samaritan Village. Read More

BUTT-NAKED MAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA… Running Down Texas Highway

Dallas PD tells TMZ … “We responded to SB Central Expressway in the area of Haskell around 4:40 pm on Friday for reports of a man naked in the roadway. The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No charges filed.” Read More

PETA TO RIHANNA We Noticed You Like Fur …SWAP FOR FAUX FUR COAT, ON US!!!

Rihanna is getting a new addition to her wardrobe … PETA is sending her a faux fur coat after the pregnant singer appeared to wear real fur to dinner. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS Warned By Animal Control AFTER DOG GETS OUT & BITES ELDERLY MAN

Sam posted his thanks to a group called Dog Day Search & Rescue, which found their 2 dogs that escaped from their property, calling it “the best search and rescue here in Southern California.” He says their dogs “ran like Forrest Gump out the door, and they were found 5-6 miles down the road.” Read More

NICK CANNON HOLY MOLY, GOD DECIDES HOW MANY KIDS I HAVE!!!

Nick Cannon says it’s not up to him how many kids he ends up having … he’s leaving it to a higher power. Read More

DWYANE WADE’S DAUGHTER ZAYA’S NAME, GENDER LEGALLY CHANGED

Dwyane Wade‘s daughter’s been granted the official name and gender change she’s wanted … Read More

LADY GAGA Sued By Woman Charged In Dog Theft …WHERE’S MY $500,000 REWARD???

L.A. County Deputy District Attorney, Michele Hanisee, tells TMZ McBride was MORE than aware the pups were stolen when she returned them in hopes of obtaining the reward, and had known the men involved in the shooting for years. Read More

IDAHO MURDER HOUSE SET FOR DEMOLITION… ‘This Is A Healing Step’

The house in Idaho where four college students were stabbed to death is going to be torn down … and the University of Idaho says it’s an important “healing step.” Read More

1501 CERTIFIED CEO CARL CRAWFORD BEEFIN’ WITH MEGAN & JAY-Z WAS WRONG… All for Social Media

1501 Certified Entertainment honcho Carl Crawford is admitting errors in dealing with Megan Thee Stallion, and wants all fences mended going forward — but says they haven’t spoken since 2019!!! Read More

Latto Says She Doesn’t Charge Rising Female Rappers For Features: ‘I’m A Girl’s Girl’

During a recent sit-down with Billboard, Latto reflected on her rise to the top, as well as how she strives to help other up-and-coming female rappers. Read More

Lawyer For Pregnant Woman Who Killed Friend In Uber Argues Unborn Fetus Is Being Illegally Detained In Florida Jail

In July, Florida police arrested Natalia Harrell for the fatal shooting of Gladys Borcela. Read More

Parents Of Slain 23-Year-Old Jamea Harris Rip Alabama Basketball Program, Player Brandon Miller After Fatal Shooting

The parents of Jamea Jonae Harris —the 23-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting last month— slammed the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s basketball program after testimony confirmed that the freshman forward is responsible for delivering the gun to their daughter’s killer and is still allowed to play. Read More

126,000-Plus Californians Without Power Amid Rain, Heavy Snow, Wind

More than 126,000 California residents are without power as a significant storm produces record rainfall, heavy snow, and damaging winds… Read More

Creator’s Racist Tirade Prompts Hundreds of Newspapers to Drop ‘Dilbert’ Comic Strip After He Said Blacks Are A Hate Group (Video)

The satirical comic strip, ‘Dilbert,’ has been dropped by newspapers across the United States after its creator, Scott Adams, went on a racist tirade. Read More

California Man Sets Guinness World Record By Visiting Disneyland 2,995 Days In A Row

A California man set the Guinness World Record for most consecutive daily visits to Disneyland after visiting 2,995 times. Guinness World Records created a brand new category to accommodate the feat and made it official last week. Read More

Florida Teenager Facing A Felony Battery Charge After Brutally Assaulting A School Worker Who Confiscated His Nintendo Switch [Video]

A teen is facing felony charges after assaulting a teacher who confiscated his Nintendo Switch. Read More

Deion Sanders Explains His Recruitment Strategy, Saying He Looks For “Dual Parent” Homes In His Quarterback Prospects And “Single Mama” Homes In Defensive Linemen Recruits [Video]

Deion Sanders details his recruitment strategy he uses while searching for new football candidates. Read More

Pregnant Illinois Woman Run Over Trying To Prevent Carjackers From Driving Off With Her 2-Year-Old Son

A pregnant Illinois woman was run over in her driveway on Thursday trying to stop a carjacker who stole her car with her 2-year-old son still strapped into the backseat. Read More

New Mercedes-Benz Allows Drivers To TikTok Using The Car Camera

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is getting the TikTok treatment with a unique integration designed for a fun driving experience. Read More

Simone Biles Celebrates “Bride and Boujee” Bachelorette Party

Simone Biles has something to celebrate, being a fianceé and soon-to-be bride to NFL Texans’ Jonathan Owens. Read More

Companies Now Required To Disclose Layoffs Regardless Of Severance Agreement

The National Labor Relations Board recently informed employers that they no longer silence laid-off employees. Read More

