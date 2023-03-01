Should the Browns Build a New Stadium With a Dome?

CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns lease with First Energy Stadium is set to expire in 2028, and there are several reports stating that the team has already begun looking for a new place to build a brand-new stadium.

Oh yeah, and there’ve been suggestions that the Browns want to build a new building with a roof.

Is a domed football stadium something the Browns should consider?

According to the NEOtrans Blog, the Browns ownership is pursuing a “new football/multi-purpose stadium and supportive development in downtown Cleveland.”

That post also insists that Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has emphasized “community input” before settling on a final decision.

So, what do you think? Should the Browns be looking to relocate? And if they do, is a domed stadium really the best option?