Two Arrested After a Shooting Inside Soccer Field in Willoughby

Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at an indoor soccer field in Willoughby.

It’s been reported that a fight broke out at Lost Nations Sports Park on Jet Center Place this past Tuesday. When officers arrived they stopped a white Mercedes with three occupants inside, discovering two pistols. Two of the three men were arrested.

The initial fight took place between two opposing soccer teams inside the facility. The men in the Benz are accused of firing a single shot as they drove out of the parking lot.

Two of the three occupants were arrested. Both are 25-year-old residents of Painesville. One person was charged with felonious assault; the other with aggravated menacing with a firearm. Both have yet to be arraigned.

