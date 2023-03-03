The Bijou Star Files: CeCe Winans Turned Down Whitney Houston

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 3, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Gospel Singer CeCe Winans Recalls Not Appearing In Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman” Video Due The “Demonic” Lyrics: “Cause It Started Off With ‘I Cast A Spell.’ I’m Not Singing That!” [Video]

Gospel singer CeCe Winans explains why she chose not to appear in Whitney Houston’s music video. Read More

‘SWEETIE PIE’S OWNER TIM NORMAN SENTENCED TO LIFE… For Nephew’s Murder-For-Hire

James “Tim” Norman, star of the reality series “Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s,” has been sentenced to life in prison for his murder-for-hire plot against his nephew. Read More

‘HONEY BOO BOO’BF ARRESTED FOR DUI, POLICE CHASE… While She Was In The Car

The boyfriend of Alana Thompson — AKA Honey Boo Boo — has been arrested for DUI … following a police chase with Alana riding in the same vehicle. Read More

LEBRON JAMES OUT AT LEAST THREE WEEKS With Foot Tendon Injury

LeBron James’ right foot issue has officially been classified as a “tendon injury” … which will keep the Lakers superstar sidelined at least three weeks, the team announced Thursday. Read More

ALVIN KAMARA PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES… In Vegas Beatdown Case

Alvin Kamara’s attorneys, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a short statement following the running back’s hearing Thursday … saying, “We are looking forward to a trial and a full vindication.” Read More

BRYAN KOHBERGER AUTHORITIES RECOVERED KNIVES, GUN, MASKS

The FBI recovered a trove of evidence against accused Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger at his Pennsylvania home, including a gun, knives and black face masks. Read More

CHRIS BROWN THROWS FAN’S PHONE INTO CROWD… No Filmin’ Onstage!

Chris Brown is totally cool with giving his fans a complimentary lap dance onstage, as long as they don’t film it … as one fan found out the hard way. Read More

CHRIS ROCK HELL YEAH, WILL’S SLAP HURT!!! Set to Talk Oscars as Smith Accepts Award

Chris Rock is finally ready to talk all about the infamous Oscars slap — he’ll address it during a live comedy special … which, coincidentally, comes just as Will Smith accepts an award for the first time since that night. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT SOUND ENGINEER SAYS HE WAS HOSPITALIZED …After Rapper Flipped Him Off And Punched Him

A source close to Travis Scott tells TMZ, “As anyone with common sense can see, the video that shows Travis DJ’ing in Nebula proves that the incident was nothing. Read More

Ten People Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out During Spirit Airlines Flight

A flight from Dallas to Orlando was cut short after a small fire broke out on the airplane, and ten people ultimately wound up going to the hospital! Read More

Safaree Samuels Says Stray Bullet From Atlanta Road Rage Incident Nearly Hit Him (Exclusive Details)

On Wednesday (March 1), Safaree Samuels revealed to his 3.5 million Insta-followers that a stray bullet nearly hit him. Read More

Rickey Smiley Opens Up About Son Brandon’s Passing, Speculates That He Overdosed: ‘He Was Struggling’

In his first interview since losing his son, Rickey Smiley is sharing some of his family’s speculations surrounding the death of Brandon Smiley. Read More

Georgia Bulldogs Football Star Jalen Carter Turns Himself In For Deadly January Crash, Released Within 16 Minutes

Georgia Bulldogs football star Jalen Carter turned himself into jail on Wednesday for a deadly January crash that left a teammate and a team staffer dead, but was almost immediately released after just 16 minutes in custody. Read More

Usher To Fund Tickets For Two Fans Who Missed His Full Performance After Road Trip AND Flight Issues

Clishe Lavallier and Desiree were ready for the Usher experience on Feb. 24. Two days before, the best friends of more than 15 years decided to drive from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas for the residency show. Read More

Michael Darby Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Candiace Dillard Bassett For Paid Oral Sex Claims On ‘RHOP’

Michael Darby is taking his strained relationship with Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett from our television screens to court. Read More

Dallas Morning News Reporter Fired For Calling Mayor “Bruh” On Twitter

Now of all things to fire someone for this has to be one of the most controversial we’ve seen in a hot minute! Read More

Mayor Of College Park, Maryland, Arrested On 56 Counts Of Child Pornography

Patrick Wojahn—the now-former mayor of College Park, Maryland—was arrested on Thursday morning on 56 counts of child pornography (CP) charges. Read More

Venezuelan Mother Dies Hours After Undergoing Laser Liposuction At Shopping Mall Clinic

A young mother died just hours after undergoing a laser liposuction at a shopping mall clinic in the eastern Venezuelan city of Cumaná. Read More

More Black Families Reportedly Turn To Homeschooling As ‘A Form Of Resistance’ Since 2020

In response to changing tides in political and educational landscapes, more Black families are turning to homeschooling their children as a “form of resistance.” Read More

Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh has been convicted in the murders of his wife and son. Read More

Tennessee Lawmaker Issues Apology for Proposing ‘Hanging by Tree’ as Execution Option

A Republican Tennessee legislator faced backlash this week after he proposed to revive lynching-style hangings. Read More

Florida Man Dies from Rare Brain-Eating Infection Caught From Tap Water

A man in Florida died from a brain-eating amoeba that he may have contracted after rinsing his sinuses with tap water, health officials said. Read More

Cardi B & Offset — McDonald’s Franchisees Claim Rappers’ Meal Broke ‘Golden Arch Code’

It looks like not everyone is happy with Cardi B and Offset’s recent collaboration with McDonald’s! Read More

