Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special

Chris Rock will do a live comedy special called Selective Outrage on Netflix this Saturday, and there are rumors that he may be addressing the infamous Will Smith slap at the Oscars last year.
Netflix will air the event live on Saturday, March 4 at 10 PM eastern.
Rock, 58, has yet to address the Smith incident in detail, but there’s reason to believe that he will give some insight – and some jokes – about the eerily strange situation that happened almost a year ago.
The special will be filmed at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore and will be his second gig with Netflix. The first one was called Chris Rock: Tamborine and debuted in 2018.
Are you interested in hearing Chris Rock’s side of the story? Or is it already too late and no one cares!?
