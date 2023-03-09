Mo’Nique Say’s Her Open Marriage Is Now Closed

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Oscar Award winning actress/comedian, Mo’Nique, has closed the door to a tumultuous period following the success of ‘Precious’ and now with the success of her new movie ‘The Reading’ as well as joining the cast of Starz ‘BMF’ Mo’Nique is closing the door to something else, her open marriage.

Mo’Nique and her husbandger Sydney Hicks have been married since 2006. The couple share 17 year old twins together as well as their marriage. Meaning that Mo’Nique and Sydney had an open marriage which they were very forthcoming about.

However times change and as relationships grow so does the rules of the game.

Mo’Nique in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that she and husband Sidney Hicks have decided to close their previously-open marriage. According to Mo’Nique she “grew out of” the desire for an open marriage.

“Life began to happen. I began to see a strength I had never seen before. He loved me at my worst. I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that.”

Mo’Nique who once called for a boycott of Netflix makes her return to the streaming platform on April 4th with the Netflix special My Name Is Mo’Nique.

In the words of Mo’Nique what you think about that SWEET BABIES?