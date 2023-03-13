HomeCleveland Browns

Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson Contract, Free Up $36M in Cap

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly restructured Deshaun Watson’s massive contract, effectively freeing up $36M in cap space for the 2024 NFL season. The news was first reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

With the NFL’s free agency period opening on March 15th, the Browns needed to make a move in order to add to a roster that failed to make the playoffs a season ago.

Watson’s massive $230M, fully guaranteed contract was unprecedented throughout the league. The $55M cap hit, before the restructuring, was also a league record.

The Browns are expected to be active when free agency opens. The team will be looking to add several key positions, including on the defensive line and perhaps even a wide receiver.

