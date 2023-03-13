The Bijou Star Files: Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Oscar Violence

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 13, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

JIMMY KIMMEL ADDRESSES SMITH-ROCK OSCARS SLAP During Opening Monologue

Kimmel just made another reference to the slap before bringing out the presenters for Best Documentary Feature, which was the category Chris was presenting last year before he got smacked. Kimmel said he hoped this one went off without a hitch … or ‘Hitch’ himself. Read More

TIGER WOODS ME AND MY EX HAD NO ORAL DEAL …She Had No Right To Live In My House!!!

Tiger Wood‘s has fired back at his ex-gf, disputing her claim he had an oral agreement to let her live in his house and essentially support her for years … in what is shaping up to be a hyper-nasty $30 million lawsuit. Read More

‘SNL’OSCARS HEAD OF SECURITY MIKE TYSON… George Santos Impersonates Tom Cruise!!!

“SNL” eviscerated the Oscars Saturday night …. with a fantasy awards show that is absolutely hilarious!!! Read More

GLORILLA & FINESSE2TYMES STAMPEDE VICTIM’S FAMILY PLANS TO SUE… Claims Deaths Were Avoidable

GloRilla and Finesse2tymes appear destined for a legal battle over that tragic stampede at their New York concert — the family of one of the three people who died says they’re lawyering up. Read More

SVB FDIC TAKEOVER SPARKS BANK RUNS… BoA & Wells Fargo Fears

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed this week, forcing the feds to step in and take over — which is now having a ripple effect across the country … and manifesting in a lot of fear nationwide. Read More

KARDASHIAN FAMILY KIM, KHLOE, KYLIE, KRIS, TRISTAN HIT UP BDAY PARTY Screw The Rain!!!

The Kardashian Klan showed up in force to celebrate twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq‘s 40th birthday bash in stormy L.A. Friday night … but the rain didn’t seem to dampen the mood. Read More

$2.04B POWERBALL WINNER MEET 30-YEAR-OLD EDWIN CASTRO …Former Boy Scout, Athlete

Edwin Castro, the recent winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball prize, grew up in Los Angeles and was once a prominent Boy Scout and high school athlete … Read More

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE LEGISLATOR BLOWS HIS STACK AT SNOWPLOW DRIVER… Arrested & Charged With Assault

A New Hampshire state legislator is facing criminal charges after he lost his s*** and assaulted a snowplow driver for not doing his job … or at least that’s what he claimed. Read More

IG MODEL MARY MAGDALENE BREAST REDUCTION AFTER IMPLANT POPS… I’m 20 Lbs. Lighter!!!

The Instagram model who’s been down one breast — thanks to one of her massive implants bursting — is now sporting a new look that takes a major load off her back. Read More

GANGSTA BOO LATTO, RTJ, SKEPTA AND LA CHATLock in for New Album

Gangsta Boo’s estate is making sure her upcoming posthumous album is airtight with slaps … Read More

KISKA’WORLD’S LONELIEST ORCA’ DIES At Marineland Theme Park

Kiska, known to many as the world’s loneliest orca whale, has died. Read More

BLACK HOMEOWNERS Couple’s Bias Case Means …HOME APPRAISERS ON NOTICE NOW!!!

A Black couple’s hoping their recent settlement of a lawsuit becomes a game changer in real estate — one that forces appraisers to quit lowballing home values for Black and brown homeowners. Read More

Blac Chyna Says Tokyo Toni Is Blocked Following ‘Hurtful’ Online Antics: ‘Only Thing I Can Do Is Love Her’

Despite Tokyo Toni’s “hurtful” online presence, Blac Chyna has lost no love for her mother. Instead, the entrepreneur says she’s keeping Tokyo at a distance while wishing her healing. Read More

Black Family Awarded $8.25 Million After Being Singled Out For Their Race In Arrest For Suspicion Of Car Theft

A Black family has been awarded $8.25 million in damages after they were pulled from their car back at a Bay Area Starbucks back in 2019 by two white police officers who accused them of car theft. Read More

Jason Derulo Tips Nebraska Waiter $5K, Covering A Semester Of His College Tuition (Video)

Singer Jason Derulo just helped out a college student in a major way. In a video recently shared via TikTok, the student, who also works as a waiter, revealed that Derulo graciously tipped him $5,000. Read More

Kyrie Irving Blasts Critics For Suggesting He’s ‘Cancer In The Locker Room’: ‘You Think You Know Who I Am’

During a recent Twitch stream, Kyrie Irving aired out his grievances regarding how critics will base their whole perception on him after ultimately only “seeing [him] for three hours.” Read More

Divorce Update: Ralph Pittman Denies Being ‘Physically Aggressive’ To Drew Sidora & Requests Her Removal From Shared GA Mansion

Ralph Pittman is responding to recent allegations from his estranged wife Drew Sidora, who said Pittman was “physically aggressive” and a “serial cheater” during their marriage. Read More

Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents ‘Perpetuated’ Racism & Anti-Blackness: ‘You Look Like A Little Thug’

Athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick is opening up about his upbringing in an new graphic novel called Change the Game. Read More

Black Man Released After 18 Years In Prison For Wrongful Murder Conviction Based On Botched Photo ID

Sheldon Thomas is finally a free man after nearly 19 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Read More

Mother Says CPS Took Toddler Away After Viral TikTok Video Showed Him Wrapped From Neck Down In Saran Wrap

Child Protective Services removed a young toddler from his mother’s care after a viral TikTok video circulated online showing the boy being wrapped up in Saran Wrap, the mom claims. Read More

Former VP Mike Pence Harshly Criticized Donald Trump, Says He Endangered His Family

The former Vice President has once again spoken out against his former friend Donald Trump, but this time may be the harshest yet. Read More

Coca-Cola Pulls All Of Ja Morant’s Powerade Ads, Future Of The Deal Uncertain Amid Suspension

Consequences keep rolling for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he flashed a gun on Instagram Live at a Colorado strip club earlier this month. Now, Coca-Cola is pulling Morant’s Powerade ads due to his suspension. Read More

Angie Stone Explains Why D’Angelo Won’t Collaborate With Her: “His Pride As A Man Would Not Allow Of Him To Do That Because He Doesn’t Want To Share The Credit” [Video]

Well, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any collaborations between Angie Stone and D’Angelo in the near future. Read More

Texas House Committee Has Unanimously Passed A Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

A bill to decriminalize marijuana possession has been approved unanimously by a legislative panel in Texas. Read More

Jay-Z’s Cannabis Brand Hit With A Lawsuit For Illegal Marijuana Smuggling And Discriminatory Gender Practices

Jay-Z’s cannabis brand is facing a lawsuit for illegally transporting products across the country and practicing gender discrimination. Read More

Daycare Owner Who Shot Child Molester Husband Says She “Snapped” After Learning Of Abuse

As calls for her to be freed, a daycare owner is speaking out from jail about shooting her husband for molesting children. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com