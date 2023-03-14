The Bijou Star Files: Megan Thee Stallion’s Auntie Bey Hookup

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 14, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘Auntie’ Beyoncé Hooked Her Up With Renaissance Tour Tickets

In an interview at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, Megan Thee Stallion said “auntie” Beyoncé has already hooked her up with tickets to the Renaissance World Tour. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Surprise Appearance At Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023

Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion appears to be back outside and her fans could not be any happier! Read More

CHADWICK BOSEMAN FAMILY FULL OF GRATITUDE After Oscars Recognition

Chadwick Boseman got a lot of love at the Oscars … something his family was well aware of and super appreciative to hear during the big night. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO TRISTAN …Here’s Our Baby Boy!!!

It’s Tristan Thompson‘s birthday, and he’s getting some major love from Khloe Kardashian — who’s got tons of praise and compliments for the guy — while also showing off their baby boy. Read More

TIGER WOODS TO ERICA HERMAN YOU’RE NO SEXUAL ABUSE VICTIM …Just ‘Jilted Ex-Girlfriend’

Tiger Woods claims Erica Herman is no victim of sexual abuse … saying in new court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, she’s simply “a jilted ex-girlfriend.” Read More

Angela Simmons Says She Has the ‘Best Man in the World’ After Confirming Relationship With Yo Gotti

After confirming her relationship with Yo Gotti at the start of the year, Angela Simmons has showered her boyfriend with praise once again. Read More

NICK CANNON I GOT NO BEEF WITH KIMMEL …Oscars Joke Cool with Me!

Nick Cannon says Jimmy Kimmel‘s Oscars jab at him and his ever-growing family tree is all in good fun … telling us the “too many kids” jokes can keep on comin’. Read More

Ne-Yo Allegedly Welcomes Second Child w/ The Woman He Had An Affair w/ While Married To Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo is a father to a newborn…once again! Read More

Adele’s Inner Circle “Concerned” Boyfriend Rich Paul Is Using Her For Hollywood Cred: Before They Went Public, No One Had Heard Of The Guy

Friends of superstar singer Adele are reportedly not sold on her whirlwind relationship. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com