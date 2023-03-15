The Bijou Star Files: Justice For Rasheem Carter

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 15, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

The family of Rasheem Carter, a Black man found dead in Mississippi, alleges he was murdered.

The family of 25-year-old Rasheem Carter are demanding answers after his body was found in the woods in Mississippi. Prior to his disappearance in October, he texted his mom and expressed his life was in danger. Rasheem reportedly told his mother a group of white men were chasing him. After an investigation the sheriff’s office said that they did not suspect any foul play and that his remains were probably scattered by animals. READ MORE

