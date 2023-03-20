Tamar Say’s Kandi And Todd Threatened Her, Kandi Is Responding

CLOSE

We guess Xscape members aren’t the only ones that have an issue with Kandi.

Here’s the quick rundown.

Some months back Tamar Braxton took to social media and said a Peach Holder and her husband had threatened her. Fast forwarding to now Tamar spilled the tea to Andy Cohen when asked was it Eva The Diva that threatened her and Tamar revealed that it was Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. Andy Cohen who was surprised thought that Tamar and Kandi’s ‘Big Brother’ beef was squashed, however Tamar Braxton say’s it was but it got complicated.

Kandi Burruss that is all about her bag and will not let any negativity get in between that is now responding, by saying that what Tamar saying is simply not true. see video below

Tamar’s response to Kandi saying the allegations are a lie when the truth would do.

This is what reality television does to people. The question is, is the reality real?