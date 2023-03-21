Here’s What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio

CLOSE

A new, potentially deadly fungus has now spread across more than half the states in the country – and it’s already infected more than 70 people in Ohio.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Candida auris, or C. auris, is especially dangerous to sick people in the hospital, as those places are where the largest numbers of outbreaks have been found. In particular, people who are connected to “invasive medical devices” (such as IVs and catheters) find themselves to be the most vulnerable to contracting the fungus.

According to the CDC, the fungus first was first found in the United States in 2016. Authorities suggest that the dangerous spread happened at an “alarming rate” over 2020 and 2021, likely as a result of the strain healthcare facilities found themselves in while the world was battling the coronavirus.

To see the CDC’s entire report about this new medical threat, [click here].

States with the most cases of infected people are New York, Nevada, California, Illinois, Texas, and Florida. Ohio, however, is also a state to watch, as the 79 confirmed cases here rank roughly in the middle.

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their entire report, [click here].

