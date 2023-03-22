Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG

Raphael Saadiq took to Instagram today to tease what appears to be a 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour!
The post on Saadiq’s official IG account shows a picture of Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley all sitting on a stool. On the top and bottom there are the words ‘Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony Toni Toné’, and also ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.
Saadiq’s caption simply reads ‘Just Me And You Tour 2023’.
