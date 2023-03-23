Gladys Knight Honored With The Prestigious National Medal Of Arts

CLOSE

Multi Grammy award winning singer, the legendary Gladys Knight received one of the highest honor one can get and presented to her at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Congratulations are in order to the “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight.

Tuesday night Gladys Knight took that Midnight Train to Washington D.C. along with 22 others, to receive the prestigious National Medal of Arts, at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime of artistic achievements that was personally presented to by The President of the United States, Joe Biden.

During the ceremony, President Biden said this to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Gladys Knight.

“Gladys, as I said before, you’re truly one of the best things ever to happen, in terms of music. I’m a fan.” Adding that we are “a nation, a great nation, in large part because of the power of the arts and humanities. That’s stamped into the DNA of America.”

Take a look at the video below.