Here’s How To Get Your Cavs Playoff Tickets!

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally clinched their first playoff appearance since the departure of LeBron James, and everyone wants to know when and how to get their playoff tickets!

It’s been an up-and-down road with LeBron over the last 25 years for basketball fans in Ohio. The new addition of Donovan Mitchell has sparked the Cavs to a likely top-4 finish in the Eastern Conference, meaning we can expect at least one home playoff series once the postseason starts.

There are three different times to purchase tickets, depending on your level of access to Cavs United. Scroll down to see how you can join Cavs United in order to get priority access to playoff tickets.

According to a report from FOX 8, Cavs playoff ticket sale dates are as follows:

Members of Cavs United can purchase tickets on Thursday, April 6 at 9 a.m.

Fans with a Cavs United profile can purchase tickets on Thursday, April 6 at noon

The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

If you’d like to save the link to purchase your tickets, [click here]

FOX 8 also explains how to get Cavs United priority for your playoff ticket purchase. From FOX 8:

Option 1: This is the best way to secure individual game playoff tickets for Cavs 2023 NBA Playoff home games, the team says. Purchase a Cavs United membership package for the 2023-24 season. You can enroll here.

package for the 2023-24 season. You can enroll here. Option 2: Fans who sign up to create a free Cavs United profile, here, will have priority access to purchase remaining single game tickets for Cavs home games during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Once a profile is created at least 24 hours prior to Game 1 of each round, you’ll get an email with instructions on how to purchase tickets.

To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

