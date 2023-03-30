Work It! Missy Elliott Will Guest Star In Cartoon Network’s Hit Series ‘Craig of the Creek’ [Sneak Peek]

CLOSE

Iconic artist and producer Missy Elliott will appear in the next episode of Cartoon Network’s critically-acclaimed hit series, “Craig of the Creek.” It looks the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee appears in a flashback with Craig’s “inspirational” mom. Check out a sneak peek inside.

Missy Elliott is a woman of many talents. Recently, she hopped in her producer and artist bag to lend her expertise to up and coming British girl group FLO for their new single “Fly Girl.” Missy is also in the running to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Be sure to vote for her to be inducted after giving her twenty plus years of music and art to the industry and culture.

Now, the beloved star is hopping in her guest star bag on the hit Cartoon Network animated series “Craig of the Creek.” The episode Missy will appear in airs next Monday, April 3. The episode titled “The Jump Off” follows Craig, Cannonball, Sparkle Cadet and Diane as they find themselves wrapped up in a Double Dutch tournament. As they look for a few pointers, the group turns to Craig’s mom Nicole who inspires them with a story about her own Double Dutch rivalry with a girl named Carla Frazier (voiced by Missy Elliott) at regionals.

Be sure to watch the next episode of “Craig of the Creek,” featuring Missy Elliott Monday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT. We can’t wait!

Check out the following clip featuring Missy Elliott as Carla:

