Trump Indicted By Manhattan Grand Jury, First Former POTUS To Face Criminal Charges

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan over a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, according to the New York Times. The charges in the indictment have yet to be released to the public.

Trump is now the first former president to face criminal charges.

Trump has been under investigation, conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, surrounding so-called hush money his former lawyer paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about the alleged sexual encounter she had with the former president.

Specifically, attorney Micheal Cohen testified that he paid Daniels $130,000 not to speak publicly to influence the 2016 election cycle that featured numerous women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct, including rape. Cohen testified about the allegations last week, suggesting the investigation was heating up or nearing its conclusion.

“I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President.” Michael Cohen said in a statement to ABC News. “Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning,” Cohen said. “Accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to [the district attorney’s office].”

Trump’s legal troubles don’t end with the Manhattan DA. The former president also faces legal jeopardy over the January 6 attack on Congress and a potential criminal indictment is looming in Georgia, where a Fulton County grand jury has recommended charges over possible perjury.

The grand jury, empaneled by the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office, found that at least one witness lied under oath. However, it was neither immediately apparent who was accused of committing perjury nor what the lie was.

Bragg is also investigating Trump for falsification of business records, a felony.

This month, Bragg invited Trump to testify before a grand jury, something legal experts said signaled an imminent indictment.

Trump, of course, refused the invitation and instead said Bragg, a Black man, was motivated by racism.

