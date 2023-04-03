Xscape Members Drop Kickback Receipts On LaTocha Scott

CLOSE

Xscape members instead of running to the arms of the one who loves you, ran to LaTocha Scotts husband to drop receipts that he had been taking kickbacks from their concert tours.

The beef between Xscape members that originally broke the group up has grown to epic proportions now that they have reunited. The static between LaTocha Scott and Xscape members has returned after it seems that LaTocha has once again dumped them, yet stayed with them as a safety net (according to Kandi Burruss). Then the Xscape member that always was LaTocha Scott’s defender, her sister, Tamika claims that she has receipts that her sister LaTocha cashed her royalty checks. Ironically enough that revelation came when LaTocha claimed she was upset with Tamika because she felt like her sister body shamed her.

Could things get any messier or worse? Of course they can.

Recently on a new episode of “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B”, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott and Tiny Harris confronted LaTocha over claims that her husband Rocky has been getting kickback from a promoter behind their backs, and the ladies said they have text message receipts.

“Basically, Rocky was working with a promoter for LaTocha to get us on board to agree to do that promoter’s shows. An in turn, he was giving Rocky a kickback or an extra fee on top of whatever he was paying us.” -Kandi

LaTocha appeared to be in shock, then said she didn’t do it. Kandi’s response was yeah, but your husband did. LaTocha Scott still not buying the receipts that have been given, picks up the phone to call her husband Rocky, allegedly.

