Cleveland Police Say Fake Cops Are Using These SUVs

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating several instances of criminals posing as police officers before attempting to commit even more serious crimes.
The idea is that the fake cops pull over potential victims before trying to rob them. Cleveland police claim to have at least 5 reports over the last several weeks.
Now the CPD has an idea of what kinds of vehicles are being used and they want to get the word out to the public as quickly as possible.
From FOX 8:
According to officials, “The suspects are traveling in various vehicles, most times in an SUV, and are pulling motorists over while displaying red and blue strobe-type lights.”
In the most recent incident, the suspect vehicle was described as a brand-new Black Dodge Durango with heavily tinted windows and black vehicle accessories and temporary tags.
A Black Jeep Cherokee also appeared to be involved in that incident.
For the full report from FOX 8, [click here].
