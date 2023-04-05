The Bijou Star Files: Was Barbara Walters View Taken From Her?

CLOSE

Barbara Walters Was Forced to Quit ‘The View,’ Former Co-Host Lisa Ling Claims

Is it possible that the late Barbara Walters was forced out of her seat on The View — the hit daytime talk show that she created in 1997?

DONALD TRUMP ARRESTED & ARRAIGNED IN NYC First Image Released Of Him In Court

Prosecutors are asking the judge to issue, at the very least, a warning to Donald Trump not to make dangerous or threatening statements related to the case or anyone involved in it.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE Donald Trump Is Just Like Jesus …’ARRESTED & MURDERED!!!’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says when it comes to his current legal situation, Donald Trump is just like Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela … only Jesus was murdered.

JOEY CHESTNUT DEVOURS 38 WINGS IN 3 MINS, 13 SECONDS… In Front Of Pistons

Joey Chestnut gave the whole Detroit Pistons squad a front-row seat to a grub-guzzling extravaganza this week — downing 38 chicken wings in just over three minutes — and the players couldn't believe their eyes!!

Potential Juror in Young Thug RICO Case Claims She Didn’t Know She Couldn’t Record in Court, Sentenced to Jail for 3 Days

A woman slated to serve on the jury in the high-profile YSL case has been sentenced to 3 days in jail for filming a portion of the selection process.

5-Year-Old Girl Secretly Orders $5K Worth Of Items From Mom’s Amazon Account

A Massachusetts mother who thought her Amazon account was hacked learned that her own child was the one racking up $5,000 in charges.

Texas Man Accused of Posing as Cop to Get Into Megan Thee Stallion Show

A man in Texas has been accused of pretending to be a cop as part of an effort to sneak into a Megan Thee Stallion show.

‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey Spinoff With Eddie Murphy Given Promising Updates From Illumination CEO

In the wake of the undeniable success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, it should come as no surprise to anyone reading this that plans are very much in motion to give Shrek fans further expansion of the revered franchise.

Bandman Kevo Seeks $5 Million From Gunna for ‘Time I Wasted’ Waiting to Release Shelved Feature He Bought for $250K

Bandman Kevo wants his money back and more from Gunna.

YouTuber Shot While Performing Prank Video At A Virginia Mall

A Youtuber was shot while filming a prank video at the Dulles Town Center Mall on Sunday. Authorities said the shooter didn't take too kindly to the joke.

Third-Grader Says Officer Slammed Him Against Desk Then Offered Him Pizza To Stay Silent

A Washington, D.C. officer is facing serious allegations stemming from an assault on a third grader.

McDonald’s Shut Down Corporate Offices To Layoff Employees “Virtually”

McDonald's has closed the doors to its U.S. corporate offices as it gears up to lay off a significant portion of its executive staff.

Tyler Perry Says He’s ‘Beyond Interested’ in Buying BET: ‘It’s Not a Rumor’

BET just may have found it's next owner.

Tyrese Confirms New TGT Album Is In The Works [Video]

Finally a positive headline for the internet's fave, Tyrese.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Allowing Florida Residents To Carry Concealed Guns Without A Permit

With little fanfare, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday allowing residents to carry a concealed loaded weapon without a permit.

Burna Boy Set to Become the First Nigerian Artist to Headline a U.S. Stadium

If you thought Burna Boy's set at Dreamville Festival 2023 this past weekend was one for the books, the international superstar is just starting. The "Last Last" musician made his debut performance at the multi-day event in Raleigh, North Carolina, but his upcoming concert date in New York is where the real history is being made.

Blac Chyna Admits She Will Not Be Celibate As Part Of Her Ongoing Healing Journey: ‘I Ain’t Trying To Have No Attitude’

While Blac Chyna may have given up a few things recently, the model/socialite admits she will not be giving up sex as part of her healing journey.

Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Fugees Member Pras Michel Conspiracy & Embezzlement Trial

Leo has taken the stand!

Tamika Scott Gives An Update On Where She Stands w/ Her Mother & LaTocha Scott + Says She Didn’t Press Charges For The Stolen Royalty Money Because She ‘Didn’t Want To See’ Her Sister ‘Go To Jail’

Tamika Scott's family issues live to see another day.

Flo Rida’s Ex Claims He’s Refusing To Help w/ 6-Year-Old Son’s Medical Bills Following Child’s Fall From Five-Story Building

Flo Rida's baby's mother is claiming he's not assisting with their child's medical bills.

DONALD TRUMP RIPS NYC JUDGE, D.A. AFTER ARREST …Screw Gag Order Warning!!!

The judge warned Donald Trump if he continued attacking individuals and institutions a gag order might be in order … well Tuesday night, Trump gave that judge the middle finger.

Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Suspect in Mother’s Murder

An Idaho man was arrested for an alleged revenge killing of the primary suspect in his own mother's murder.

Donald Trump Gives Speech at Mar-a-Lago Following Arrest

Former President Donald Trump returned to his home turf at the Mar-a-Lago club just hours after his arrest and proclaimed that he is being unjustly persecuted by prosecution.

Kenny G Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife More Than $300K in Attorney’s Fees and Court Costs a Decade After Divorce

Kenny G and his ex-wife of 10 years are still dealing with divorce proceedings more than a decade after they split.

Donald Glover Says That Despite His Initial Goal, Being On ‘SNL’ Would Have Killed Him: ‘My Career Wouldn’t Have Happened’

It looks like the saying is true, everything happens for a reason — at least according to Donald Glover.

Donald Trump Reportedly Loses $700M Over Failed Social Media Platform ‘TRUTH Social’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a financial loss due to his social media platform TRUTH Social failing to pay off.

