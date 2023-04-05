Tyrese Announces A New TGT Album Is Coming

CLOSE

Lately the only singing we have been hearing from Tyrese is about something crazy that’s going on in the actor/singers world. However much like the weather there has been a shift in ‘Baby Boy’s’ tea spillage and that tea is that a new TGT album will be coming to your ears soon.

During a recent podcast, hosted by singers, Tank, and J. Valentine, Tyrese has revealed that his former R&B supergroup TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank) are reuniting soon for a new album saying Atlantic Records has agreed to putting out the group’s second album.

T and T did not give a release date for the album, believing it should not be discussed without G being part of the tea spilling party.

In 2013 TGT dropped their debut album Three Kings on Atlantic Records. Three Kings the album blew up, but 2015, TGT the group itself blew up in pieces, after disagreements between both the singers and the record label.

Take a listen to the interview below.